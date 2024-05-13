EVOLINGS - PATCH V1.2 NOW LIVE 🍬

We hope your 2024 has been an exciting one, we're getting close to the halfway point now. Which means it's time to drop a new Evolings update!
Get ready for new items, new event spaces and new Evolings (Pitched by our amazing discord community in our recent compeition!)
You can join here discord community!
Without further ado, here are the latest patch notes
PATCH NOTES V1.1.3
NEW EVOLINGS
- Added: New Evoling "Amicha" added. Pitched by Leandro Copani(Ecuarian)
- Added: New Evoling "Randie" added. Pitched by Yan Lisokolenko aka ShameS_S
- Added: New Evoling "Chippy" added. Pitched by CreepERROR
All new Evolings can be found in the slot machine on the "?" slot!
NEW ITEMS
- Added: New item "Credit Card" added.
- Added: New item "Gold Bar" added.
- Added: New item "Treasure Map" added.
NEW EVENT SPACES
- Added: "Wheel Of Fortune"-event added to ?-events.
- Added: "Cups Game"-event added to ?-events.
- Added: New event "Quicksand" added.
BALANCE
- Updated: Enemies have ~10% less power.
- Updated: Cookie Jar now gives +1/+2/+3 cookies per fight when in act 1/2/3.
- Updated: Jar Of Ghosts now deals +2/+3/+4 damage per ghost when in act 1/2/3.
- Updated: The "All Evolings have been healed"-event additional gains +5 max hp to each Evoling.
- Updated: ?-events do not roll "New Evoling"-events for candy, slime and space Evolings anymore ("New Evoling"-events for demon, magic and fire still occur).
- Fixed: Minor Bug Fixes
QUAILITY OF LIFE
- Added: There is a team overview with healthbars, when on the world map.
- Updated: When getting a new Evoling from the "New Evoling"-event, the "Fusion!"-indicator will display a small version of the resulting fusion (greyed-out if this is the first time this Evoling will be fused)
Thank you so much for your support! You can pick Evolings up on discount as a part of the Endless Replayability Festival starting at 6pm GMT / 10am PDT
- Sørb & Super Rare Originals
