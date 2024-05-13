 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evolings update for 13 May 2024

EVOLINGS - PATCH V1.2 NOW LIVE 🍬

Share · View all patches · Build 14347868 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We hope your 2024 has been an exciting one, we're getting close to the halfway point now. Which means it's time to drop a new Evolings update!
Get ready for new items, new event spaces and new Evolings (Pitched by our amazing discord community in our recent compeition!)

You can join here :point_right: discord community!

Without further ado, here are the latest patch notes :slot_machine:

PATCH NOTES V1.1.3

NEW EVOLINGS
  • Added: New Evoling "Amicha" added. Pitched by Leandro Copani(Ecuarian)
  • Added: New Evoling "Randie" added. Pitched by Yan Lisokolenko aka ShameS_S
  • Added: New Evoling "Chippy" added. Pitched by CreepERROR

All new Evolings can be found in the slot machine on the "?" slot!

NEW ITEMS
  • Added: New item "Credit Card" added.
  • Added: New item "Gold Bar" added.
  • Added: New item "Treasure Map" added.
NEW EVENT SPACES
  • Added: "Wheel Of Fortune"-event added to ?-events.
  • Added: "Cups Game"-event added to ?-events.
  • Added: New event "Quicksand" added.
BALANCE
  • Updated: Enemies have ~10% less power.
  • Updated: Cookie Jar now gives +1/+2/+3 cookies per fight when in act 1/2/3.
  • Updated: Jar Of Ghosts now deals +2/+3/+4 damage per ghost when in act 1/2/3.
  • Updated: The "All Evolings have been healed"-event additional gains +5 max hp to each Evoling.
  • Updated: ?-events do not roll "New Evoling"-events for candy, slime and space Evolings anymore ("New Evoling"-events for demon, magic and fire still occur).
  • Fixed: Minor Bug Fixes
QUAILITY OF LIFE
  • Added: There is a team overview with healthbars, when on the world map.
  • Updated: When getting a new Evoling from the "New Evoling"-event, the "Fusion!"-indicator will display a small version of the resulting fusion (greyed-out if this is the first time this Evoling will be fused)

Thank you so much for your support! You can pick Evolings up on discount as a part of the Endless Replayability Festival starting at 6pm GMT / 10am PDT

  • Sørb & Super Rare Originals

Changed files in this update

Depot 2281821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link