EVOLINGS - PATCH V1.2 NOW LIVE 🍬

We hope your 2024 has been an exciting one, we're getting close to the halfway point now. Which means it's time to drop a new Evolings update!

Get ready for new items, new event spaces and new Evolings (Pitched by our amazing discord community in our recent compeition!)

You can join here :point_right: discord community!

Without further ado, here are the latest patch notes :slot_machine:

PATCH NOTES V1.1.3

NEW EVOLINGS

Added: New Evoling "Amicha" added. Pitched by Leandro Copani(Ecuarian)

Added: New Evoling "Randie" added. Pitched by Yan Lisokolenko aka ShameS_S

Added: New Evoling "Chippy" added. Pitched by CreepERROR

All new Evolings can be found in the slot machine on the "?" slot!

NEW ITEMS

Added: New item "Credit Card" added.

Added: New item "Credit Card" added.

Added: New item "Gold Bar" added.

NEW EVENT SPACES

Added: "Wheel Of Fortune"-event added to ?-events.

Added: "Wheel Of Fortune"-event added to ?-events.

Added: "Cups Game"-event added to ?-events.

BALANCE

Updated: Enemies have ~10% less power.

Updated: Enemies have ~10% less power.

Updated: Cookie Jar now gives +1/+2/+3 cookies per fight when in act 1/2/3.

Updated: Jar Of Ghosts now deals +2/+3/+4 damage per ghost when in act 1/2/3.

Updated: The "All Evolings have been healed"-event additional gains +5 max hp to each Evoling.

Updated: ?-events do not roll "New Evoling"-events for candy, slime and space Evolings anymore ("New Evoling"-events for demon, magic and fire still occur).

QUAILITY OF LIFE

Added: There is a team overview with healthbars, when on the world map.

Updated: When getting a new Evoling from the "New Evoling"-event, the "Fusion!"-indicator will display a small version of the resulting fusion (greyed-out if this is the first time this Evoling will be fused)

Thank you so much for your support! You can pick Evolings up on discount as a part of the Endless Replayability Festival starting at 6pm GMT / 10am PDT