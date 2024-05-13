May 2024 Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 14347729 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 11:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players,

We are thrilled to bring you more updates and enhancements! Here are the details of this update:

New Features:

Card Reminder When Clicking on New Towns : Enhances game interaction.

: Enhances game interaction. Updated Harvest Art Resources : Enhances the visual experience.

: Enhances the visual experience. Adjustment of Card Drops in Different Modes : Adds strategic depth to the game.

: Adds strategic depth to the game. Map Display in Encyclopedia: Makes it easier for players to view and plan.

User Experience Enhancements:

Adjustments to Unlocking Buildings : Makes the process smoother.

: Makes the process smoother. Adjustments to the Initial Drop of Unlockable Buildings : Initial drops are now easier to place.

: Initial drops are now easier to place. UI Reminder When Building Card Count Is Less Than 5 : Interface will blink three times then stop as a reminder.

: Interface will blink three times then stop as a reminder. Interface Optimization When Clicking on Buildings : Direct entry into building selection, enhancing operational efficiency.

: Direct entry into building selection, enhancing operational efficiency. Adjustment of Building Mode When Harvesting : Cancels building mode during harvesting and re-enters after all collections are complete.

: Cancels building mode during harvesting and re-enters after all collections are complete. No More Upgrade Dialogs When Game Ends: Enhances the end-game experience.

Bug Fixes:

BUG Fix: Inaccurate Score Boundary Detection : Improves accuracy.

: Improves accuracy. BUG Fix: Buildings Can Rotate After Game Ends : Ensures consistency with game rules.

: Ensures consistency with game rules. BUG Fix: Occasionally Blank Upgrade Dialogs : Improves user experience.

: Improves user experience. BUG Fix: Incorrect Pop-Up UI Tips for Building Buffs: Ensures accurate information delivery.

We hope you enjoy these new features and look forward to your valuable feedback. Thank you for your continued support and love!