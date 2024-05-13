 Skip to content

山水画乡/Shanshui Haven update for 13 May 2024

May 2024 Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 14347729 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 11:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

We are thrilled to bring you more updates and enhancements! Here are the details of this update:

New Features:

  • Card Reminder When Clicking on New Towns: Enhances game interaction.
  • Updated Harvest Art Resources: Enhances the visual experience.
  • Adjustment of Card Drops in Different Modes: Adds strategic depth to the game.
  • Map Display in Encyclopedia: Makes it easier for players to view and plan.

User Experience Enhancements:

  • Adjustments to Unlocking Buildings: Makes the process smoother.
  • Adjustments to the Initial Drop of Unlockable Buildings: Initial drops are now easier to place.
  • UI Reminder When Building Card Count Is Less Than 5: Interface will blink three times then stop as a reminder.
  • Interface Optimization When Clicking on Buildings: Direct entry into building selection, enhancing operational efficiency.
  • Adjustment of Building Mode When Harvesting: Cancels building mode during harvesting and re-enters after all collections are complete.
  • No More Upgrade Dialogs When Game Ends: Enhances the end-game experience.

Bug Fixes:

  • BUG Fix: Inaccurate Score Boundary Detection: Improves accuracy.
  • BUG Fix: Buildings Can Rotate After Game Ends: Ensures consistency with game rules.
  • BUG Fix: Occasionally Blank Upgrade Dialogs: Improves user experience.
  • BUG Fix: Incorrect Pop-Up UI Tips for Building Buffs: Ensures accurate information delivery.
We hope you enjoy these new features and look forward to your valuable feedback. Thank you for your continued support and love!

