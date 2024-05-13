May 2024 Update #2

Dear Players,
We are thrilled to bring you more updates and enhancements! Here are the details of this update:
New Features:
- Card Reminder When Clicking on New Towns: Enhances game interaction.
- Updated Harvest Art Resources: Enhances the visual experience.
- Adjustment of Card Drops in Different Modes: Adds strategic depth to the game.
- Map Display in Encyclopedia: Makes it easier for players to view and plan.
User Experience Enhancements:
- Adjustments to Unlocking Buildings: Makes the process smoother.
- Adjustments to the Initial Drop of Unlockable Buildings: Initial drops are now easier to place.
- UI Reminder When Building Card Count Is Less Than 5: Interface will blink three times then stop as a reminder.
- Interface Optimization When Clicking on Buildings: Direct entry into building selection, enhancing operational efficiency.
- Adjustment of Building Mode When Harvesting: Cancels building mode during harvesting and re-enters after all collections are complete.
- No More Upgrade Dialogs When Game Ends: Enhances the end-game experience.
Bug Fixes:
- BUG Fix: Inaccurate Score Boundary Detection: Improves accuracy.
- BUG Fix: Buildings Can Rotate After Game Ends: Ensures consistency with game rules.
- BUG Fix: Occasionally Blank Upgrade Dialogs: Improves user experience.
- BUG Fix: Incorrect Pop-Up UI Tips for Building Buffs: Ensures accurate information delivery.
Changed files in this update