0.79.0 Update - New Pixel Cloudia, Challenge Mode Phase 2, HUB Pixel Unlocks

Version 79.0 is now released! This update adds the flight Pixel Cloudia to battle with and against. In addition, Challenge Mode Phase 2 has been added featuring 5 more Challenge Levels to conquer. Finally, new Pixel unlocks have been added to the Upgrade shop. With this update, a total of 15 Pixels are now available to be unlocked as starters! We hope you enjoy unlocking them all!

Features

Challenge Mode Phase 2 added featuing Challenge Levels 6-10, fight your way through to unlock more Pixels! Challenge Level 6: 25% less money is gained from battle. Reward: Metallo Challenge Level 7: Your foes are now smarter in battle. Reward: Lightning Challenge Level 8: Shops are more costly, everything costs 10% more. Reward: Sir Crowbar Challenge Level 9: Reroll is disabled in shops. Reward: Alice Challenge Level 10: If one of your Pixels faints, it dies forever. Reward: Pigwig

New Pixel - Cloudia, fight with and against Cloudia with powerful flight moves and other powerful tools at her disposal!

New Pixels avaliable for unlock at the Upgrade Shop. Use your hard earned shards to unlock more starters to choose from for your run! Beth available for purchase in the upgrade shop. Owleene available for purchasein the upgrade shop. Nollores available for purchasein the upgrade shop. Leira available for purchasein the upgrade shop. Pinadongo available for purchasein the upgrade shop.

Additional stat upgrades added to the upgrade shop. Power up your team permanently for future runs! With the added difficulty, power up your team as much as you can! ATK upgrade available for purchase in the upgrade shop. SATK upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop. DEF upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop. SDEF upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop. SPD upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop. HP upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop.



Fixes