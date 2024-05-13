0.79.0 Update - New Pixel Cloudia, Challenge Mode Phase 2, HUB Pixel Unlocks

0.78.1 Update - HUB Upgrades
Version 79.0 is now released! This update adds the flight Pixel Cloudia to battle with and against. In addition, Challenge Mode Phase 2 has been added featuring 5 more Challenge Levels to conquer. Finally, new Pixel unlocks have been added to the Upgrade shop. With this update, a total of 15 Pixels are now available to be unlocked as starters! We hope you enjoy unlocking them all!
Features
-
Challenge Mode Phase 2 added featuing Challenge Levels 6-10, fight your way through to unlock more Pixels!
- Challenge Level 6: 25% less money is gained from battle. Reward: Metallo
- Challenge Level 7: Your foes are now smarter in battle. Reward: Lightning
- Challenge Level 8: Shops are more costly, everything costs 10% more. Reward: Sir Crowbar
- Challenge Level 9: Reroll is disabled in shops. Reward: Alice
- Challenge Level 10: If one of your Pixels faints, it dies forever. Reward: Pigwig
-
New Pixel - Cloudia, fight with and against Cloudia with powerful flight moves and other powerful tools at her disposal!
-
New Pixels avaliable for unlock at the Upgrade Shop. Use your hard earned shards to unlock more starters to choose from for your run!
- Beth available for purchase in the upgrade shop.
- Owleene available for purchasein the upgrade shop.
- Nollores available for purchasein the upgrade shop.
- Leira available for purchasein the upgrade shop.
- Pinadongo available for purchasein the upgrade shop.
-
Additional stat upgrades added to the upgrade shop. Power up your team permanently for future runs! With the added difficulty, power up your team as much as you can!
- ATK upgrade available for purchase in the upgrade shop.
- SATK upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop.
- DEF upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop.
- SDEF upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop.
- SPD upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop.
- HP upgrade available for purchasein the upgrade shop.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with 2x speed affecting boss intro and defeat
