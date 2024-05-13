 Skip to content

Monster Crawl update for 13 May 2024

Content Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14347624 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 10:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Relic added: Piñata - summon healing sweets when you are hit by monsters
  • Unlock added: Relic On 4 -|4th dungeon includes an extra Relic room
  • New Challenge added
  • Monster difficulty scaling reduced slightly

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2027511
  • Loading history…
