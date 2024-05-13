- Relic added: Piñata - summon healing sweets when you are hit by monsters
- Unlock added: Relic On 4 -|4th dungeon includes an extra Relic room
- New Challenge added
- Monster difficulty scaling reduced slightly
Monster Crawl update for 13 May 2024
Content Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
