Patch #29 Demon Horder - Hotfix 1

Patch 29 Hotfix #1 Changelog 05/13/2024
Demon Horde
- Improved Demon Horde performance at later stages
- Fixed map bosses sometimes spawning with less health
- Fixed objective catapult taking damage from weapons
- Fixed lighting disparity in local Demon Horde match
- Castello - Fixed final-objective cannon sometimes being inoperable
- Mountain Peak - Fixed first boss lightning attack sound
- Totenwald - Fixed invisible collision blocking path
- Totenwald - Adjusted log health scaling rate
- Totenwald - Increased boss health
- Fixed Blessed Longsword misaligned particle effects
Gameplay
- Fixed Holy Grenade not having a cooldown
- Blessed Eveningstar no longer stuns bosses
- Blessed Crossbow no longer affects bosses
- Blessed Executioner no longer affects vehicles
- Added Explosive keg to Horde and Demon Horde buying menu
- Disabled knockback blessing effect on Rake if player is falling
Maps
- Totenwald - Fixed the mercenary select being blacked out
- Totenwald - Fixed various spots where player could get stuck
- Totenwald - Fixed spots where player experienced a whiteout effect
- Mountain Peak - Fixed invisible collisions blocking players
- Mountain Peak - Fixed bot navigation mesh issues
Weapons
- Removed reload turn-caps for Chickenator
Skins
- Fixed Warrior and Huntsman gloves not following face selection
UI
- Horde/ Demon Horde Ultimate icon no longer visible when spectating other players
Changed files in this update