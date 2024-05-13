 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MORDHAU update for 13 May 2024

Patch #29 Demon Horder - Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 14347594 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 29 Hotfix #1 Changelog 05/13/2024

Demon Horde

  • Improved Demon Horde performance at later stages
  • Fixed map bosses sometimes spawning with less health
  • Fixed objective catapult taking damage from weapons
  • Fixed lighting disparity in local Demon Horde match
  • Castello - Fixed final-objective cannon sometimes being inoperable
  • Mountain Peak - Fixed first boss lightning attack sound
  • Totenwald - Fixed invisible collision blocking path
  • Totenwald - Adjusted log health scaling rate
  • Totenwald - Increased boss health
  • Fixed Blessed Longsword misaligned particle effects

Gameplay

  • Fixed Holy Grenade not having a cooldown
  • Blessed Eveningstar no longer stuns bosses
  • Blessed Crossbow no longer affects bosses
  • Blessed Executioner no longer affects vehicles
  • Added Explosive keg to Horde and Demon Horde buying menu
  • Disabled knockback blessing effect on Rake if player is falling

Maps

  • Totenwald - Fixed the mercenary select being blacked out
  • Totenwald - Fixed various spots where player could get stuck
  • Totenwald - Fixed spots where player experienced a whiteout effect
  • Mountain Peak - Fixed invisible collisions blocking players
  • Mountain Peak - Fixed bot navigation mesh issues

Weapons

  • Removed reload turn-caps for Chickenator

Skins

  • Fixed Warrior and Huntsman gloves not following face selection

UI

  • Horde/ Demon Horde Ultimate icon no longer visible when spectating other players

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit MORDHAU Content Windows Depot 629761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link