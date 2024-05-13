May 13th Supermoves Playtest Update - More Props, Rebindable Keys & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14347563 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 14:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Thank you so much for enjoying the Supermoves Playtest! Based on your feedback, we've made major improvements, especially to the Makea Editor.

HIGHLIGHTS

We've fixed that one movement bug that caused you to get launched to the stratosphere, even though it was utterly hilarious.

We've also added many new changes based on your feedback. You can finally see Loot objects through walls, we nerfed "bunny hopping", we've improved controller support with rebindable keys and added a special QWERTY/AZERTY toggle for our French friends!

New Locker Room & Refreshed Menu Visuals

Enjoy an all new locker room and a new, even more vibrant Play Menu. Stay tuned for more improvements to these!

Ridiculous Amount of Props for The Makea Editor

We've also filled the Makea Editor with new props, including a ridiculously addictive Bouncy Castle, pool toys, trees, furniture and the epic Ocean Spinner (Merimätkäytin, in Finnish). We can't wait to see what kind of maps you'll build with these!

Other improvements and fixes

Nerfed "bunny hopping" which made it possible to conserve momentum in an unintended way.

Fixed some instances where it's possible to vault over ceilings in indoor levels.

Underwater now looks properly underwater in all levels with tides and Ocean.

Loot objects now have a distinct particle effect to them and can be seen through walls.

Makea Editor

We roughly doubled the size of the Schoolyard Level Kit.

Bouncy castles are now available in the Makea Editor.

Trees and foliage are now available in the Makea Editor.

New lamps have been added and some have been overhauled in the Makea Editor.

A huge assortment of extra props are now available in the Makea Editor, including a ridiculous amount of different pool toys for your Ocean maps.

You can now choose any soundtrack of any Level Kit and apply it to your own map.

Expanded controller support for the Makea Editor - should make it easier to rotate props.

You can now unpublish your maps and publish them later to hide them from the Explore Menu.

Performance and other improvements

Night time levels should no longer be too dark.

Options menu now has separated X/Y for controller and mouse sensitivity.

You can set controller and mouse sensitivity separately.

Options menu now allows you to toggle on/off the text chat.

Fixed gray skies appearing when toggling volumetric clouds on and off.

High Wires are now called Tightropes.

Controller support greatly expanded across the menus.

We've updated the Finnish localization.

Tournament Rotation

We are keeping the existing rotation for this update. Here are the levels.

TOURNAMENT #1

The Stacks

Fast Lane

Loot Tops

Backwoods

Hurricane

Factory

TOURNAMENT #2

Marathon

Highrise Paradise

Big Wave

Triumph

School's Out

Starfloat

Over the Top

BOMB TAG TOURNAMENT

The Warehouse

Rumble Tumble Arena

Factory

Tree Tag

Bombu Castle

Rage in the Cage

Known issues

Players may expect some minor movement issues.

Ragdolls may spaz out in weird ways when exploding in Bomb Tag.

Some things are still not localized or not localized properly to Finnish language.

Some UI elements are still work in progress.

Minor bugs may hinder movement in the Tree Tag level.

The future

There's big news coming soon...is that Next Fest June in the horizon? Now's an excellent time to add us to your wishlist and tell your friends as well.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1959580/Supermoves/

What are you waiting for? Just "Request Access" on the Store Page to get the Playtest build and start playing right away. Go out and parkour!

Keep on running,

Tomi Toikka

CEO, Founder & Creative Director

Makea Games