Patch Note 1.1.2.2

Hello Heroes!

Since the launch of Dwarves of Runenberg DLC, we've kept a close eye on all the feedback shared by the players, either on Steam, Discord or Reddit. Today, we're bringing you the changes we specifically crafted based upon your comments and discussions: we have adjusted the Gauntlet, changed the Cannon and better balanced Runenberg & its Final Night.

Find all the details below and enjoy your runs 🔥

BALANCING

Gauntlet

Overall

Base DMG at level 0 for Novice variation: 56-86 → 84-101

Base DMG at level 0 for other variations: 60-90 → 91-108

Geo Reservoir (Perk)

Removed Bonus DMG

Range Bonus: +5 → +6, increased by 3 for each of the Hero’s Skill Range attribute

Added Undodgeable

Added Vision

Snap (Skill 1)

Range: 1-1 → 1-2

No longer Skill Range Modifiable (but Geo Reservoir will still improve its range)

Uses per turn: 4 → 5

Opportunism Multiplier: x1.5 → x1.6

Secondary tiles DMG multiplier: x0.6 → x0.3

Secondary tiles: Added Debuff -8/9/10/12/14/16 Resistance (2 turns)

Shockwave (Skill 2)

Range: 1-1 → 1-2

No longer Skill Range Modifiable (but Geo Reservoir will still improve its range)

Action Points cost: 1 → 2

Mana cost: 2 → 0

Uses per turn: 3 → 2

Propagation bounces: 3 → 5 (4 hits → 6 hits total)

Removed Armor Debuff

Added Debuff -1 Move (2 turns)

Added Inaccuracy x2

Geo Cannon (Skill 3)

Range: 1-1 → 1-2

No longer Skill Range Modifiable (but Geo Reservoir will still improve its range)

Damage multiplier x1 → x1.25

Added Unblockable

Items

Adept’s Gauntlet bonus: +2/3/4/5/6/7% Prop DMG → +7/8/9/10/11/12 Mana & +3/3/4/4/5/5 Daily Mana Regen

Master’s Gauntlet bonus: +6/8/10/12/14/16% Critical → +1/1/1/1/2/2 Skill Range

Archmaster’s Gauntlet bonus: +1/1/1/1/2/2 Skill Range → +1/1/1/1/2/2 Propagation Bounces

Cannon

Overheat (Perk)

Health Cost while Overheating formula: 4 + 6 for each base AP and Mana cost → 4 + 4 for each base AP and Mana Cost

Fire Blast base DMG: 101-160 → 82-130

Cannon Ball (Skill 1)

Health Cost while Overheating: 16 → 12

Rocket Jump (Skill 2)

Health Cost while Overheating: 10 → 8

Now have a range modifier

Mortar (Skill 3)

Mana Cost: 2 → 1

Heat generated: 4 → 3

Health Cost while Overheating: 28 → 16

Secondary tiles: Stun chance: 60% → 50%

Armageddon (Skill 4)

Mana Cost: 4 → 3

Heat generated: 7 → 6

Health Cost while Overheating: 46 → 28

Added Vision

Scrolls

Geo Cannon Scroll

Mana Cost: 2/3/4 → 5/6/7 (it was an oversight)

Armageddon Scroll

Mana Cost: 3/4/5 → 5/6/7

Heroes

Human heroes can now use "Jump over" to jump over a runestone

Runenberg

Non-boss nights’ difficulty was adjusted, it should now be more in line difficulty-wise with the Final Night

Fix Night slider progression on Runenberg (before when new runestones appeared, the slider unprogressed )

Boss night’s pacing and difficulty have been improved, it should now take less turns to defeat it

There are now more enemies in nights 2-7 (mainly T1 enemies), which means Heroes will gain more EXP before the Boss night

Night Rewards start at higher values, for both items and resources.

Corrupted runestones are now more visible, which should help when there is a lot of enemies on screen. We'll be happy to hear what you think about this visual change in particular!

BUG FIXES

Fixed Dwarves statues' health not increasing in Apocalypse modes

Fixed the 'Collateral damage Medal' perk, its skill 'Collateral hit' can no longer target another hero and its AP cost was removed

Carnage perk now reset its stacks properly with Spiky Counter

Fixed the perk 'Heart of the Party', which didn't reset its stack at the start of the round. Now it only takes into account the damage inflicted this turn.

Fixed tooltips on the item "Medal of Like a Shark " which displayed an "Undodgeable" effect when it should be an "Unblockable"

Fixed Game Freezes when the player try to open the night reward with a controller

Fixed The "Warcry"damage increase feedback icon , the damage bonus was not displayed at the start of the turn

Fixed the "Blocked Damage" stat which was not tracked correctly in both the "Favor system" and the "Lifetimes stats" panel

Fixed item perks being definetely attached to a character when equipping 2 items with the same perk (perks that have already been attached to a character will stay in your current game )

"Controller bug" on Steam Deck is now fixed, sticks will be responsive in the official layout

Also fixed PS4 and PS5 controllers, they are now responsive throughout all features. To make the fix effective please:

Go to %Appdata%/../LocalLow/Ishtar Games/The Last Spell/Save/Steam (copy/paste this path on the file explorer)

(copy/paste this path on the file explorer) Open folder named with your steam ID (a sequence of numbers)

Delete the file InputMappingSave in your folder

This operation will delete your keyboard preferences, unfortunately, we don't have any other solution to fix this issue

Thank you for reading this blogpost! Keep sharing your feedback, your ideas and your issues: we'll do our best to correct & fix them 🔥

Join us on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames), Twitter & Instagram to discuss with the team and other players!