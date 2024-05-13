Patch Note 1.1.2.2

Hello Heroes!
Since the launch of Dwarves of Runenberg DLC, we've kept a close eye on all the feedback shared by the players, either on Steam, Discord or Reddit. Today, we're bringing you the changes we specifically crafted based upon your comments and discussions: we have adjusted the Gauntlet, changed the Cannon and better balanced Runenberg & its Final Night.
Find all the details below and enjoy your runs 🔥
BALANCING
Gauntlet
Overall
- Base DMG at level 0 for Novice variation: 56-86 → 84-101
- Base DMG at level 0 for other variations: 60-90 → 91-108
Geo Reservoir (Perk)
- Removed Bonus DMG
- Range Bonus: +5 → +6, increased by 3 for each of the Hero’s Skill Range attribute
- Added Undodgeable
- Added Vision
Snap (Skill 1)
- Range: 1-1 → 1-2
- No longer Skill Range Modifiable (but Geo Reservoir will still improve its range)
- Uses per turn: 4 → 5
- Opportunism Multiplier: x1.5 → x1.6
- Secondary tiles DMG multiplier: x0.6 → x0.3
- Secondary tiles: Added Debuff -8/9/10/12/14/16 Resistance (2 turns)
Shockwave (Skill 2)
- Range: 1-1 → 1-2
- No longer Skill Range Modifiable (but Geo Reservoir will still improve its range)
- Action Points cost: 1 → 2
- Mana cost: 2 → 0
- Uses per turn: 3 → 2
- Propagation bounces: 3 → 5 (4 hits → 6 hits total)
- Removed Armor Debuff
- Added Debuff -1 Move (2 turns)
- Added Inaccuracy x2
Geo Cannon (Skill 3)
- Range: 1-1 → 1-2
- No longer Skill Range Modifiable (but Geo Reservoir will still improve its range)
- Damage multiplier x1 → x1.25
- Added Unblockable
Items
- Adept’s Gauntlet bonus: +2/3/4/5/6/7% Prop DMG → +7/8/9/10/11/12 Mana & +3/3/4/4/5/5 Daily Mana Regen
- Master’s Gauntlet bonus: +6/8/10/12/14/16% Critical → +1/1/1/1/2/2 Skill Range
- Archmaster’s Gauntlet bonus: +1/1/1/1/2/2 Skill Range → +1/1/1/1/2/2 Propagation Bounces
Cannon
Overheat (Perk)
- Health Cost while Overheating formula: 4 + 6 for each base AP and Mana cost → 4 + 4 for each base AP and Mana Cost
- Fire Blast base DMG: 101-160 → 82-130
Cannon Ball (Skill 1)
- Health Cost while Overheating: 16 → 12
Rocket Jump (Skill 2)
- Health Cost while Overheating: 10 → 8
- Now have a range modifier
Mortar (Skill 3)
- Mana Cost: 2 → 1
- Heat generated: 4 → 3
- Health Cost while Overheating: 28 → 16
- Secondary tiles: Stun chance: 60% → 50%
Armageddon (Skill 4)
- Mana Cost: 4 → 3
- Heat generated: 7 → 6
- Health Cost while Overheating: 46 → 28
- Added Vision
Scrolls
Geo Cannon Scroll
- Mana Cost: 2/3/4 → 5/6/7 (it was an oversight)
Armageddon Scroll
- Mana Cost: 3/4/5 → 5/6/7
Heroes
- Human heroes can now use "Jump over" to jump over a runestone
Runenberg
- Non-boss nights’ difficulty was adjusted, it should now be more in line difficulty-wise with the Final Night
- Fix Night slider progression on Runenberg (before when new runestones appeared, the slider unprogressed )
- Boss night’s pacing and difficulty have been improved, it should now take less turns to defeat it
- There are now more enemies in nights 2-7 (mainly T1 enemies), which means Heroes will gain more EXP before the Boss night
- Night Rewards start at higher values, for both items and resources.
- Corrupted runestones are now more visible, which should help when there is a lot of enemies on screen. We'll be happy to hear what you think about this visual change in particular!
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Dwarves statues' health not increasing in Apocalypse modes
- Fixed the 'Collateral damage Medal' perk, its skill 'Collateral hit' can no longer target another hero and its AP cost was removed
- Carnage perk now reset its stacks properly with Spiky Counter
- Fixed the perk 'Heart of the Party', which didn't reset its stack at the start of the round. Now it only takes into account the damage inflicted this turn.
- Fixed tooltips on the item "Medal of Like a Shark " which displayed an "Undodgeable" effect when it should be an "Unblockable"
- Fixed Game Freezes when the player try to open the night reward with a controller
- Fixed The "Warcry"damage increase feedback icon , the damage bonus was not displayed at the start of the turn
- Fixed the "Blocked Damage" stat which was not tracked correctly in both the "Favor system" and the "Lifetimes stats" panel
- Fixed item perks being definetely attached to a character when equipping 2 items with the same perk (perks that have already been attached to a character will stay in your current game )
- "Controller bug" on Steam Deck is now fixed, sticks will be responsive in the official layout
Also fixed PS4 and PS5 controllers, they are now responsive throughout all features. To make the fix effective please:
- Go to %Appdata%/../LocalLow/Ishtar Games/The Last Spell/Save/Steam (copy/paste this path on the file explorer)
- Open folder named with your steam ID (a sequence of numbers)
- Delete the file InputMappingSave in your folder
- This operation will delete your keyboard preferences, unfortunately, we don't have any other solution to fix this issue
Thank you for reading this blogpost! Keep sharing your feedback, your ideas and your issues: we'll do our best to correct & fix them 🔥
