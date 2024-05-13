Endless Replayability Fest! New Target Range for testing!

Hello every-nyan!
we're thrilled to announce the new weapon range area are now availabe to use!
Now player can use and test their weaponry stats to the available target dummies that be good for punch-bags! See your weapon status effect.
Good to test out your weapon before going out on any missions, right?
To go into shooting range;
go into upstairs just after spawned, take a right corner turn. You cannot be missed!
There's 2 type of shooting range;
Normal Shooting Range
Normal target to test out weapon stats damage. There's also a buttons to make any target go closer.
Good for testing shot range gun damage.
You also can change your weapon there.
Timelapse chamber
Test your reflax and weapon power and get the highest score among the word ranking. Top 10 will be appear on list
In addition to these new area,
we also update the additional language for the game, especially for Operation H-Way Down. List of update language as below:
- Italiano
- Português BR
- Русский
- 中文（简体）
- 中文（粵語）
- 中文(繁體)
Full list detailed patched;
Patch 39
- Shooting range for weapon test and timelapse
- Language update for Italian, Traditional, simplifies and cantonese, russian and portugal brazil.
- UI revamped (again!)
- Map selection auto focus
- Fixed saving Iekler sister model suddenly off world
- Tiny fix on leaderboard system
