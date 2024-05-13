Endless Replayability Fest! New Target Range for testing!

Share · View all patches · Build 14347436 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 10:26:12 UTC by Wendy



Hello every-nyan!

Thank you again for your unwavering support and dedication to our game.

we're thrilled to announce the new weapon range area are now availabe to use!

Now player can use and test their weaponry stats to the available target dummies that be good for punch-bags! See your weapon status effect.

Good to test out your weapon before going out on any missions, right?

To go into shooting range;

go into upstairs just after spawned, take a right corner turn. You cannot be missed!





There's 2 type of shooting range;

Normal Shooting Range

Normal target to test out weapon stats damage. There's also a buttons to make any target go closer.

Good for testing shot range gun damage.



You also can change your weapon there.



Timelapse chamber

Test your reflax and weapon power and get the highest score among the word ranking. Top 10 will be appear on list



In addition to these new area,

we also update the additional language for the game, especially for Operation H-Way Down. List of update language as below:

Italiano

Português BR

Русский

中文（简体）

中文（粵語）

中文(繁體)

As we embark on this journey of refinement,

we invite you to stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements.

And speaking of updates, coinciding with this announcement is the release of a game patch,

primed and ready for immediate installation.

Thank you for joining us on this exhilarating adventure.

Together, let's elevate Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean to new heights of gaming excellence!

Full list detailed patched;

Patch 39

Shooting range for weapon test and timelapse

Language update for Italian, Traditional, simplifies and cantonese, russian and portugal brazil.

UI revamped (again!)

Map selection auto focus

Fixed saving Iekler sister model suddenly off world

Tiny fix on leaderboard system

If you come across any errors, please don't hesitate to let us know!

We invite everyone to help us spread the word about our game among your friends and family.

By doing so, you can assist us in reaching more players and spreading the love!

We greatly appreciate your continued support. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

Warm regards,

Aisam

