Update 02 - Hoxxes Fights Back

Hello Survivors,

Welcome to the second content update for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. This update features several new enemies, new/revamped boss encounters, tons of new overclocks, and much more! If you want to play the update spoiler-free, you should just go ahead and close these update notes and fire up the game. We hope you enjoy it!

Features

New Boss Encounter: The Dreadnought Twins

There is now a chance that you will meet The Dreadnought Twins instead of the Dreadnought at the end of a dive. The twins consist of two smaller Glyphid Dreadnoughts: An Arbalest and a Lacerator. The Lacerator will charge you and deal damage in melee range. The Arbalest shoots deadly fireballs at you from range. In higher hazard levels these abilities become more and more intense. The twins have separate health bars and will heal each other if the difference in their remaining health becomes too large.



Reworked Dreadnought Encounter

In an effort to not make the old Dreadnought jealous of the newborn twins, we have given it some new abilities. You'll always be our special bug <3

The first new ability is the Trembling Stomp which shoots out a tight cone of spikes that trap you until you dig through them. The second is the Swarm Bladder attack: A ranged projectile attack where the Dreadnought spits out a cocoon that bursts open and spawns a pack of Glyphids. Much like the twins, these abilities scale with hazard levels.



New Elite: Q’ronar Shellback

In Update 01 we added the Q'ronar Youngling and a mini-elite version of it. Now we have the Elite Q'ronar Shellback ready, and it's toxic as hell!

Like its younger sibling, it can roll through rocks, but it has also evolved an Acid Spit attack that shoots a beam of acid towards you.

The Q'ronar Shellback elite can be found on Hazard 2 and up, but only in Crystalline Caverns, Magma Core, and Salt Pits.



New Enemy: Huuli Hoarder

Get ready to hear the characteristic jingling of the clown car! The Huuli Hoarder has made its way into the game, and you don't want to miss this one. The Loot Crate it drops when you exterminate it can contain gold, nitra, weapon upgrades, and even rare artifacts.

Finally an enemy that doesn't run towards you.



New Weapon Inspect screen

We have had a ton of requests for more information about damage calculations, so we have added a weapon inspection screen that can be accessed by pausing a run. On this screen, you can see how the weapon works, how the damage of the weapon is calculated, what the overclocks are doing, etc.



New Weapon Stats

We are introducing two new keywords in weapon descriptions: Pierce and Potency.

Pierce is now a stat on projectile weapons. Increasing the pierce stat will increase the amount of enemies that can be pierced by that weapon's projectiles.

Potency is a new stat that affects the amount of status effect stacks that is applied by a weapon (Fire, Electric, Cold, Acid). For example, if you want to increase your chance to freeze an enemy, you want to apply as many stacks of cold as possible, and increasing Potency is a great way to do that.

New Overclocks

We have added a bunch of new overclocks. Formatted here with the name and description of the overclock, and then a bullet point list of what weapons can receive the particular overclock.

Storm E-Mag

The last bullet in the clip fires in all directions.

DRAK-25 Plasma Carbine

"Thunderhead" Heavy Autocannon

"Stubby" Voltaic SMG

Knuckle Grip

Boomerang flies in an outward spiral before returning

Voltaic Stun Sweeper

Crisis Protocol

Drones rush to protect you when you take damage

Electrical Defense Drone

Cryo Defense Drone

Acid Viper Drone

Feedback Harness

Throws grenades when you take damage

Incendiary Grenade

High Explosive Grenade

Neurotoxin Grenade

The Favourite

You really like this one (different stat upgrades)

Cryo Grenade

"Hurricane" Guided Rocket System

Seismic Repulsor

LOK-1 Smart Rifle

Deepcore 40mm PGL

Plasma Burster

Omni Barrel

Fires in 8 directions

Zhukov

BRT7 Burst Fire Gun

Spliced Emitter

Increased beam length and duration

CRSPR Flamethrower

Cryo Cannon

Runic Warhead

Even bigger explosions

"Hurricane" Guided Rocket System

Potent Juice

Greatly increase potency at the cost of impact damage

Cryo Cannon

Neurotoxin Grenade

Impact Punch

Greatly increase impact damage at the cost of potency

"Stubby" Voltaic SMG

Unlimited Power

Splits into multiple beams

TH-0R Bug Taser

General Improvements

Worked with the transparency of the stats system, highlighting different stat modifier groups with different colors

Added a stage and hazard level widget, so it is now visible at all times during a run

Added more tooltips

TH-0R Bug Taser got a rework and is now a lot cooler

Plasma projectiles works with the piercing stat

Worked on a bunch of explosion and ground zone VFX to reduce screen clutter and improve visibility of other gameplay elements

Added a retry button to the end screen if the mission failed

Equipped Overclocks can now be viewed on pause and weapon inspect screens

Balance

We have fixed a long standing issue where enemies that were under the effect of knockback would take double damage from most sources.

Rebalanced weapons with knockback to account for the knockback fix

Fire, Electrical and Acid weapon tag upgrades now apply extra stacks

LOK-1 locks on way faster, has knockback and improved fire rate, damage and reload speed

LMG Gun Platform now has a clip size of 20 and an internal reload speed of 0.5 sec

Decreased the corrosion spread effect radius from 2 to 1

OC Drone Mining Damage: Increased mining damage from 10 to 15

OC Lead Wrapped Ammo: Reduces fire rate and reload speed by 20%

OC The Favourite: Now modifies both reload speed and fire rate

OC Cluster Grenade: Now also affects potency if the weapon applies status effects

OC Drone Mining Damage: Increased the amount of damage done from 10 to 15

Reduced the HP of regenerating vines in Hollow Bough significantly

Changed the way cold damage can freeze enemies. This results in a slight nerf for fast firing cold weapons, while retaining the awesome freezing power of high potency cold weapons

Rebalanced the number of Cryo status effects a weapons applies to make the new freeze status feel cool

Bug Fixes