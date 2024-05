Share · View all patches · Build 14347183 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy

MaouCat Studio's new game Peacemaker: Glorious Princess is now available!

[About This Game]

A classic JRPG. Play the role of a surviving princess. Gather companions, save the kingdom, make peace, and uncover the hidden truth in a desperate situation.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977070/