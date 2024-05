Share · View all patches · Build 14347095 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy

We've just released a new patch for Feud, which fixes a few small bugs. On to the notes!

Fixed the text on the move history screen for concedes

Fixed a bug where the client and server would get out of sync in online play

Imported some translation fixes

Made the hitbox for the coins button bigger

Fixed the ticker on display settings changes

As ever, thanks for playing Feud!