Small Content Update! - Alpha 0.5.3

Enjoy! This update includes some new content, plus some improvements to combat based on player feedback. And many other bug fixes.
Changelog:
# Alpha 0.5.3 - Small Update
[New Features]
- "Unfortunate Dwarves" can be found in the caves.
- Added a few new dungeons with new traps inside of them.
[Music]
- Added 3 new tracks! "Iss'songr" "The Eye of the Geode" "Domain Mundane"
[Caves Awakening]
- Reduced shade spawns by 50%.
- Reduced Nightmare damage to 80.
- Reduced Nightmare AoE frequency to 2 seconds.
- Made Nightmare hittable. It will now disappear and reposition when hit.
[Improvements]
- Updated melee weapon sweep effects so that they more closely match up with the "attack area" of the melee weapon.
- Updated "hit collateral" of all melee weapons to 10. Most of you probably don't notice this stat existed.
[Fixes]
- Shopkeep no longer sells bottles, it's been replaced with glass shards.
- Fixed another issue with wardrobe rendering.
- Fixed bug where you could get infinite wood from golden chests. This was solved by disabling chest breaking for now. But now the colliders are soft.
