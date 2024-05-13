 Skip to content

Boneless VR update for 13 May 2024

Weight distribution fixes

-Improved how weight is distributed throughout the body
-Changed how the movement input is detected
-Fixed visual bug with lights on city maps
-Fixed player scale
-Fixed slide thresholds on guns
-Fixed the occlusion culling of the external cameras
-Fixed a bug with the recording icon in the menu for the external camera
-Changed how height is detected
-Fixed enemies damaging you when they're dead

Changed files in this update

