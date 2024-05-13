Game Update May 13th

These are the changes on today's update:
- Door collider adjustments
- UI update
We are currently working on more updates, stay tuned!
Feel free to report any bugs and requests here:
Form
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
These are the changes on today's update:
We are currently working on more updates, stay tuned!
Feel free to report any bugs and requests here:
Form
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update