 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Necrophoresis update for 13 May 2024

Game Update May 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 14346891 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These are the changes on today's update:

  • Door collider adjustments
  • UI update

We are currently working on more updates, stay tuned!

Feel free to report any bugs and requests here:
Form

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2669541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link