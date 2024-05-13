Patch Notes 1.3.0

1.3.0 Patch Notes

This patch brings a significant overhaul to the battle sets in the Old Woods and Hinterlands, introducing formidable new foes such as the Alpha Wolf, Defender, and Necromancer, as well as additional variants to enhance combat diversity. Additionally, the ability redraw feature has been updated, and new tags like 'melee' and 'ranged' have been added to abilities, complementing new game effects. The update also incorporates numerous bug fixes and minor enhancements to further improve gameplay.

Improvements & Changes

Redrawing Abilities Improved: Players can now redraw abilities in battle more frequently, once every 2 mind points (previously once every 5 points). Redrawing now introduces the Mind Fog effect, increasing the cost of the next ability by 1, and guarantees that redrawn abilities will differ from the current set.

Smithy Formula Updated: Both the weapon's level and the number of attempts are considered, offering flexibility to either spread upgrades safely across multiple weapons or risk concentrating upgrades on a single, more powerful weapon.

New Ability Tags Added: Tags including 'ranged,' 'melee,' 'area effect,' and 'multi-hit' have been added to ability descriptions, enhancing interactions with existing abilities like the Keen Sight perk and new oriflamme bonuses.

Elderly departures: Goblins now have a defined lifespan and may "depart" after 15 days of retirement, though some may stay longer if fortunate. A maximum of three goblins can depart per day.

Goblins now have a defined lifespan and may "depart" after 15 days of retirement, though some may stay longer if fortunate. A maximum of three goblins can depart per day. Battle Set Overhaul for Old Woods and Hinterlands: Each location now introduces a new foe, with battles designed to be distinct from one another to enhance variety. To better address the difficulty curve, lower-tiered versions of certain foes have been introduced. These regions will also debut three new combatant archetypes: the Alpha Wolf , the Defender , and the Necromancer .

Weapon Changes: Axe's Chop will now apply Weaken (reduce foe's power by 1), and Blunt's Bludgeon will apply Sunder instead of Knockback.

Axe’s Chop will now apply Weaken (reduce foe’s power by 1), and Blunt’s Bludgeon will apply Sunder instead of Knockback. Oriflamme Effect Changes: Bear’s Gift was changed to increase damage of melee attacks, while Falcon’s Gift has changed to increase the damage of ranged attacks.

Bear’s Gift was changed to increase damage of melee attacks, while Falcon’s Gift has changed to increase the damage of ranged attacks. Mute in Background: Allows the option to mute audio when the game is not in focus.

Enemy Adjustments

Burly Adventurer now has a new ability called Enraged which gives him Fury.

A notification will display before Burly Adventurer casts Heavy Swing.

A notification will display before Hinkypunk casts Discombobulate.

Shifty Adventurer cast Focus Target for his allies to direct damage toward that target.

cast Focus Target for his allies to direct damage toward that target. Helpful Halfling (previously called Halfling Burglar) now has a new ability called Share Rations that heals allies 15 life.

(previously called Halfling Burglar) now has a new ability called Share Rations that heals allies 15 life. Skeletal Princess ' summoned skeletons' power reduced by 4.

' summoned skeletons' power reduced by 4. Skeletal Steward can only summon 1 skeleton not 2.

can only summon 1 skeleton not 2. Decreased Stygian Skull’ s Sunder resistance from 100% to 60%

s Sunder resistance from 100% to 60% Rat handler's ‘Assigned Duties’ will now add 10 Armor Up to the Champion Rats.

‘Assigned Duties’ will now add 10 Armor Up to the Champion Rats. Champion Rat's Toughen Hide and Toxify now cost 0, and Max life increased by 30.

Bug Fixes

Combat and Ability Issues:

Corrected the Glaciate ability causing the Mystic to disappear from the party.

Glaciate now properly moves Mystic to its intended spot after effect ends

Glaciate Ability Cost preview does not match actual ability cost in Battle

Improved the functionality of Intercept with certain foe abilities and when the Guard is stunned or frozen.

Ensured Frostbite no longer refreezes an enemy with 100% freeze resistance.

Resolved the issue where foes could be inflicted with status effects despite being immune.

Fixed mismatched Poison and Toxin stack amounts.

Fixed Poison being able to kill a goblin after the battle ends.

Fixed corrupted goblins appearing in the party.

Corrected the Stygian Skull gaining 2 stacks of Rising Inferno per turn instead of 1.

Fix tooltip of Rat Champion's Tough Hide saying 0%

Fixed Big Bernie not attacking when alone.

Fixed rare instances of Mystic’s Mystic Bolt ability freezing the game.

Fixed certain orb effects not applying correctly when equipped.

Fixed incorrect animation used by undead enemies when damaged by a healing ability.

Fixed Aggressive trait’s effect not carrying over to the next turn.

Display and UI Issues:

Fixed "Resisted" notifications sometimes failing to appear when a status effect is resisted.

Fixed the minimap not properly displaying room connections.

Addressed the merchant button appearing when there is no merchant.

Fixed Penny the Lich facing the wrong direction during cutscenes.

Addressed instances where players could control goblins during some cutscenes.

Fixed keyboard shortcut keys sometimes not working.

Fixed the Summary Screen not showing when abandoning an adventure.

Fixed the debuff’s text gained during ‘Rogue Cooks’ event appearing as a shrine effect.

Fixed various other minor UI issues.

Healing and Damage Calculations:

Corrected the healing formula at camps to be based on max life.

Updated calculations for the Potent Healing Shrine effect.

Addressed a problem where removal of Mortal Wound did not restore max life.

Corrected the calculation of status effect resistance and immunity.

Corrected inaccurate damage values when the Unprepared Foes shrine effect is active.

Fixed Keen Sight trait calculation to properly increase ranged attack values

Others:

Corrected issues with sloped terrains in the Sewers during combat.

Resolved an issue where goblins could not change class even if they met the attribute requirements.

Temporary weapons will no longer appear as loot in the summary screen.

Fixed cutscene issues when reloading during the ‘A Dwarven Hive’ quest.

When starting a New Game+ goblins with the proper class will be available.

We are actively investigating issues and resolving all reported bugs.

If you encounter a bug, please let us know about it on Discord in the bug-report channel.