Trigon: Space Story - ver 1.0.10.4270

🚀 Greetings captains!

🧡 Hi everyone! This is Kirill speaking. Checking in and saying some words about what's going on, development-wise.

For those who do not follow the game on Discord or Twitter - apologies for the long silence. There are many news, some of them bad, some of them good. I feel like if my English was a bit better I could make a Stand Up comedy telling you our devs news on Youtube.

🍋 Life gives you lemons

Let's start with me texting this Patch Note with annoying tooth pain cause I overcooled the trigeminal nerve. You might have noticed the game industry shaking last two years. There are a lot of great devs who lost their job, didn't find funding for their games, and so on. Nerves are frayed in many ways.

🍋 Following our last update, we embarked on an ambitious journey to chart the future of the game. Gameforge while always supportive, did de-prioritize the further development of Trigon.

🍋 We had to care about the long-time existence of the company and this is why we reinvested our remaining company resources into tech which will be the foundation of our next projects.

🍋 At some point I was sure that we passed the uncertainty and we were good to focus on work on some new projects and Trigon updates but NO. Looks like we have to prove that we are here working for you as true indie devs. It was the hardest time ever for me, cause I didn't have any money to pay salaries for a team or any other costs for half a year.

🔮You should be dead, but apparently, you weren't ready for that, either.

Same as with you, my honesty settings are set to 95% for the team either. I am proud to be part of the Sernur.tech. I can't even expect that the whole team will decide to stay together even when we don't have any money to cover the burn rates for an uncertain period.

Somehow with some of my personal losses, we managed to find a good partner for our next title and opportunities to continue our journey. So let's jump to the good news.

🚀 Good news everyone

⚡️ The most important through it all, one thing remained constant: our undying passion for creating amazing video games, just for you!

🌟 Rest assured, Trigon: Space Story is not abandoned. We cherish Trigon: Space Story like our very first star.

🐰 We are very close to opening the curtains to present you with what we are working on as our next game.

🚀 As part of the Steam Endless Replayability Fest, we're glad to announce the latest ver 1.0.10.4270 is now live with 70% discount.



You have been waiting for so long and here it is one of the biggest pack of fixes

🐞 Bug fixing

Version 1.0.10.4270

Changes with the ‘🚀’ icon in front of them are changes or additions suggested by the community. As always, if you want to stay up to date on the game or give us feedback feel free to join the discord at https://discord.gg/Sx3ZypU2VU

🚀 Fixed an issue where pressing buttons 2 and 3 simultaneously in the dialogue caused an error.

🚀 Player units became invisible in some compartments on the player's ship.

🚀 Thrown-off units continued to provide visibility in a compartment it was.

🔹 Error when attempting to deflect a projectile with a defensive drone that has already reached the target.

🔹 Enemy guns could target multiple sections of the player's ship. It was not visually noticeable, but occasionally caused game lag.

🚀 In the crew overflow window, it was possible to add an undeletable and unselectable unit.

🚀 In the crew overflow window, it was possible to convert enemy units into friendly ones.

🚀 While boarding Player units could get stuck outside enemy ship compartments when pressing the "return to saved positions" button.

🚀 With the ship's lid closed, the white silhouette of a unit and its health bar were visible.

🚀 Achievement "Hold your fire" could be obtained even when using weapons in combat.

🚀 Achievement "Lucky Swine" could be obtained faster than 10 battles.

🚀 A tiny mass selection of weapons or unit portraits selects one as it was clicked.

🔹 Error when deflecting a projectile with a defensive drone from an attacking drone at the moment of impact, leading to an inability to continue the battle. Visually appeared as projectiles hovering over ships without dealing damage.

🔹 Enemy weapons and drones did not get back to work immediately after breakdown, repair, or EMP. They were waiting for any spaceship condition update event. For example, they start working back only after entering stealth mode.

🔹 Error when assigning a new target for a weapon that fires multiple projectiles in a row before completing shooting with the "burst fire mode" enabled. Visually appeared as projectiles hovering over ships, the game blocker.

🔹 The fire sound effect ends with an error on leaving the game session.

🔹 Error when the day passes with unit active mass selection, having a dead player unit on board.

🚀 Error when attempting to return player units to saved positions while the player unit or units are on an enemy ship.

🚀 Error when quickly closing the game statistics window before the data had time to load.

🚀 Error with the unit popup breakdown, showing an empty frame in the top left corner instead of the unit popup.

🚀 Numerous energy-related errors were caused by the ability "Electrician" like extra energy in the system, the inability to distribute energy to the system, and the inability to take energy from the system.

🔹 When using the "Rapid Fire" ability on pause and simultaneously ordering a unit with this ability to leave the weapon system, the game crashed - the enemy no longer fired, and the player's projectiles did not reach the enemy.

🔹 When using the "Harpoon" ability on pause and simultaneously ordering a unit with this ability to leave the weapon system, the game crashed - the enemy no longer fired, and the player's projectiles did not reach the enemy.

🔹 The unit with the "Technician" ability did not fully protect the system from EMP.

🔹 Abilities "Combat Protocols," "Crusher," and "Warrior" incorrectly calculated damage to doors and systems.

⚖️ Balance

🚀 The bounty level has been changed. The bounty level can now only range from 0 to 5 and cannot overgrow to very high values. The bounty level can now be properly reduced by sold units at stations, but not below 0. While in the sector the bounty level growth over time has been reduced.

🔹 The galaxy sector generation has been improved. Previously, there were three types of sectors: small, medium, and large. Now there are 20 types of sectors with different numbers of anomalies, number of stations, types of stations, and encountered races.

🔹 Space Stations with varying upgrade costs, item prices, and item availability can now be generated. Upgrade costs and item prices may be above or below average, and item availability may vary.

🔹 The spread speed of fires has been increased by 25%.

🔹 The upgrade cost of systems and sub-systems for scrap has been increased.

🔹 The Life Support system now generates 1 food per stage instead of 2.

🚀 The efficiency of all drones has been increased. Energy consumption has been reduced, damage has been increased, and recharge time has been decreased.

🚀 The "Technician" ability now provides an increased repair speed.

🔹 The "Electrician" ability now provides energy not to the specific system where the unit is placed but to the reactor and can be used on any system on the spaceship.

🔹 Upon the enemy's surrender, the reward is higher but the bounty level increases more significantly: for a surrendered ship without a faction +1 bounty; for a venator patrol +1 bounty; for a pirate +0.5 bounty; for a slave trader +0.5 bounty.

⚡️ Features

🔹 Rewards for battle outcomes have been changed:

Difficulty "Easy"

Enemy ship boarded (this also includes crew elimination by other methods such as suffocation, burning, or shooting with anti-infantry weapons):

The player receives 100% of the enemy cargo hold.

75% chance to obtain a weapon/drone that was on the enemy ship; probability calculated separately for each weapon/drone.

Enemy ship destroyed (this also includes captain elimination):

100% to obtain scrap equal to 50%-100% of the enemy ship's HP.

25% to obtain 10%-50% of each cargo hold cell.

10% chance to obtain a weapon/drone that was on the enemy ship.

Enemy ship surrendered

75% chance to obtain 200%-300% of each cargo hold cell

40% chance to obtain a weapon/drone that was on the enemy ship.

Difficulty "Normal" and "Hard" work the same way but with slight differences in probabilities.

🚀 Added events "Low Supplies" and "Hunger" to facilitate survival in hostile space. In these events, players can obtain food through various methods, sometimes not entirely conventional.

🚀 Weapons have been given 3 firing restriction modes:

no firing if the target has shields

no firing if there are friendly units in the target system

no firing if the system in the target is disabled.

🔹 Units have been given the "Well Fed" buff when they consume food, increasing movement speed, melee damage, and repair capabilities.

🔹 The EMP damage has been redesigned. Now, the duration of EMP on a system is calculated by the formula: duration of EMP = system level * time to disable one level (3 seconds). Thus, for a level 5 system, the duration of EMP cannot exceed 15 seconds. The EMP effect on the system gradually diminishes as the time to disable each level passes, starting from the lower levels.

🔹 The behavior of units during a fire in a system has been changed. They now try to avoid standing in the fire as much as possible and move to a cell without fire to extinguish it from there.

🔹 The behavior of units in battle has been changed. Units that are not skilled in combat (poor Taerticons) will now try to flee from enemies attacking them in close combat (mighty Rakhi).

🎮 UI

🔹 The weapon interface has been redesigned: control buttons for firing restriction modes have been added.

🔹 "Automatic fire mode" is now set by default to all weapon slots on all player ships.

🔹 The chosen firing modes on weapon slots are now always active and are not reset when the weapon is turned off.

🚀 The names of players and enemy spaceships are now displayed on the interface.

🚀 The reward now shows the outcome of the battle - enemy destruction, team destruction, enemy surrender, enemy escape, or player escape.

🔹 An icon for the "Well Fed" buff has been added to units on the left panel.

🚀 The rewards window now more clearly indicates when an effect, buff, or ability has been removed from a unit. For example, when a unit is no longer hungry.

🔹 Additional energy from a unit with the "Electrician" ability in the reactor is highlighted in yellow. The popup indicates that additional energy is obtained from the "Electrician".

🔹 The visual representation of energy in the reactor is limited to 20 energy bars. Anything above 20 is shown as numbers above the top bar.

✨ Roadmap revival



Please take a look at what is a ver 1.1 should look like

🔹 During that time we collected your feedback on the Steam community, Discord channel, and bug report tool. Then we prioritized work based on what we heard, added some of our previous backlog, and made a dream roadmap. We shared it on Discord a long time ago but now it is time to share it here.

🔹 Expect major updates, improvements, and tons of minor changes. Now It's all on us and no matter that it will take much more time we're always dedicated to providing you and new players with an outstanding gaming experience.

🔹 We can't set a due date cause we are still a small team now working on different projects but we are sure about what we would like to deliver.

🌈 What about Mods?

We are often asked if we can provide mods support to the Trigon: Space Story. And the answer is - "we would love to do this".

We are wondering what tools you are expecting. Custom avatars, quests design tool, galaxy generation tool, weapon balance tool, or maybe 3d models import?

We are very excited to design the Mods support update with you.

🤝 How can you help?

🤝 If you would like to help us - please check this 1.0.10.4270 update.

🤝 If you have not made a game review yet - please do it. This is still important for us.

🤝 Bug reports and suggestions are appreciated, though I can't promise to do all suggestions we will try to do our best.

🤝 If you have some thoughts about Mods Tools please let us know here or join our Discord channel https://discord.gg/Sx3ZypU2VU

💗 Thanks for reading!

Again, I wanted to say thank you to each and every one of you - it's been an amazing experience launching Trigon: Space Story and we're truly grateful to have such a passionate fanbase! I wish everyone of you all the best, play the games you love, and do not overcooled as I did =) Be health! Please keep the feedback we’re watching and listening!



Our cosmic odyssey doesn't end here. We're rebranding our Discord channel, transitioning from the game's name to our studio's name [Sernur.tech], where we'll continue to share all our exciting projects and stories.

Stay with us, because the most thrilling adventures are just beginning.

