May 2024 - New Colors Update!

Thank you to all 2200~ steam users who've given our game a go. It has been a pleasure to receive your encouraging comments and reviews. An even bigger patch than the one from last month!

New Colors

It has been pointed out that the way we generate the colors for each puzzle is not ideal. Long story short: we've been using raw RGB values interpolated between the corner blocks. This creates a slightly muddy color for the middle blocks in a lot of cases, wherein the color isn't what you would expect.

To adjust for this, we've rewritten the color generation system to go into HSL colorspace and back to RGB. This gives the colors a more 'realistic' appearance. Here's an image that demonstrates a before and after this change. In a lot of cases, the change will be very subtle, in some cases, it will be more pronounced. Hopefully, this helps people judge which colors go where more easily :)

Tournament

We've teamed up with Lospec to run a Pixel Fixel tournament in our discord. There is a corresponding page added to the game that has details. Essentially, players will compete in a 1v1 single-elimination tournament to win prizes. Join us in our discord to participate, the first tournament will be on May 18th 7:00 pm US-EST.

And more!