Small Update v1.0.6

Hello all, we have received many complaint that the audio is too loud...

We have checked the code, and we found that we have made the mistake that the audio is 4x louder than intended, we are really sorry about that :')

So here is some patch notes on this update:

Reduce the overall volume of BGM and SFX

Disable panning with mouse, because some of the players annoyed by it, so you could only move the camera using WASD

Now you could drop the card without aiming the last card on the stack, if you drop in the middle, it will automatically drop at the last card on the stack

Fixing the Pause, Speed Up shortcut, before sometimes you could not use shortcut, it's because the focus is locked into another UI

Putting more description on the quest, so it could guide the player more.

Change the display of the recipe, so it's more user friendly

Slow down the customer spawn rate, now the customer will spawn more slowly if there's many customer on the queue

Next up we want to do some localization in Simplified Chinese, and also make tutorial for the game so the player won't be confused in the early game.

Thank you all for supporting this game :D.

Cheers,

Ali