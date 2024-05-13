 Skip to content

Spectral Scream update for 13 May 2024

0.1.9a Hot fix announcement

13 May 2024

The following issues have been fixed.
For more details, Please check the below.

[Fixed Issues]

  • Fixed an issue where initial items were occasionally not displayed
  • Fixed an issue where the unconscious UI appeared too close when knocked out
  • Fixed an issue where voice chat was inaudible for dead players at long distances
  • Fixed an issue allowing movement while unconscious
  • Fixed an issue allowing camera rotation upon death
  • Changed the position of the HUD UI

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Visit Spectral Scream Official Discord!
https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u

Thank you.

