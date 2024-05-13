0.1.9a Hot fix announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 14346725 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 08:39:25 UTC by Wendy

The following issues have been fixed.

For more details, Please check the below.

[Fixed Issues]

Fixed an issue where initial items were occasionally not displayed

Fixed an issue where the unconscious UI appeared too close when knocked out

Fixed an issue where voice chat was inaudible for dead players at long distances

Fixed an issue allowing movement while unconscious

Fixed an issue allowing camera rotation upon death

Changed the position of the HUD UI

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.

*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Visit Spectral Scream Official Discord!

https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u

Thank you.