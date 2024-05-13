0.1.9a Hot fix announcement

The following issues have been fixed.
For more details, Please check the below.
[Fixed Issues]
- Fixed an issue where initial items were occasionally not displayed
- Fixed an issue where the unconscious UI appeared too close when knocked out
- Fixed an issue where voice chat was inaudible for dead players at long distances
- Fixed an issue allowing movement while unconscious
- Fixed an issue allowing camera rotation upon death
- Changed the position of the HUD UI
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)
Thank you.
Changed files in this update