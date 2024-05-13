Increase the store refresh rate
Blood bar ui color adjustment
Ability Spawn Frost soldiers may spawn into walls that are completely blocked by collisions
Gemini boss Fire Snakes will only summon new snakes when all of them are dead
Fixed Twin boss camera culling wall function
Beginner's guide line and preparation room
The relative position of the ui for the money pick is adjusted closer
Fix rune icon color issue, fix King Bird rich text description issue
Frostspirit Star material adjustment
Bloody Heaven 2 update for 13 May 2024
Min update
Increase the store refresh rate
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update