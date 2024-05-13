 Skip to content

BORE BLASTERS update for 13 May 2024

Content update patch (v1.36)

Build 14346691 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 09:09:22 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes relating to the new content update:

  • New secret achievement should now unlock immediately when completed
  • Fix savefiles not reaching 100% when they should
  • Treasure golem should now appear more often again when it is the last thing to unlock

