Mushroots update for 14 May 2024

About 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14346644 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 13:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update for our game is here! It brings a host of minor changes that will enhance your gameplay experience.

New Minimap

With the new minimap, you'll gain even more control over the situation on the battlefield.

You can now adjust the visible area size using your mouse wheel and navigate by clicking on the map.

Building Zone

Building has become much more convenient! You no longer need to calculate everything manually—a beautiful pink contour will highlight the permissible construction area.

Also, the attack range and explosion radii are now displayed.

Look Here!

Playing with a partner has gotten easier, thanks to the new pointer system.

Pressing the Shift+Click on the map or minimap will now leave an icon that helps indicate an important area on the battlefield to your ally.

Stay tuned for more updates coming soon.

