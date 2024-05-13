Crashfighter Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14346622 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 08:13:33 UTC by Wendy

We removed some behind the scenes stuff from the game in search for the reason of crashes. If you experience frequent crashes (or any, really), please try following:

Update your graphics card drivers. Uninstall the game through Steam Remove all files and subfolders from _C:\Users\ username \AppData\Roaming\Godot\appuserdata\Chambers Reinstall the game with the new update.

Aim sway is now locked behind drunkness mechanic. If you heal by drinking booze you'll get more sway, non otherwise.

QOL changes for looting containers.

Please leave a feedback on how it runs in our Discord server: https://discord.gg/s9xrc2Xwz7

Thank you for your patience!