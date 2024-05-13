 Skip to content

Chambers: The Outlaw update for 13 May 2024

Crashfighter Update

Build 14346622 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 08:13:33 UTC

We removed some behind the scenes stuff from the game in search for the reason of crashes. If you experience frequent crashes (or any, really), please try following:

  1. Update your graphics card drivers.
  2. Uninstall the game through Steam
  3. Remove all files and subfolders from _C:\Users\ username \AppData\Roaming\Godot\appuserdata\Chambers
  4. Reinstall the game with the new update.
  • Aim sway is now locked behind drunkness mechanic. If you heal by drinking booze you'll get more sway, non otherwise.
  • QOL changes for looting containers.

Please leave a feedback on how it runs in our Discord server: https://discord.gg/s9xrc2Xwz7

Thank you for your patience!

