Crashfighter Update

We removed some behind the scenes stuff from the game in search for the reason of crashes. If you experience frequent crashes (or any, really), please try following:
- Update your graphics card drivers.
- Uninstall the game through Steam
- Remove all files and subfolders from _C:\Users\ username \AppData\Roaming\Godot\appuserdata\Chambers
- Reinstall the game with the new update.
- Aim sway is now locked behind drunkness mechanic. If you heal by drinking booze you'll get more sway, non otherwise.
- QOL changes for looting containers.
Please leave a feedback on how it runs in our Discord server: https://discord.gg/s9xrc2Xwz7
Thank you for your patience!
Changed files in this update