Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.10 Hotfix

GAMEPLAY: Changed the default setting to disable permanent death.

GAMEPLAY: Changed the save file loaded upon disabling permanent death to the one at the start of the turn.

GAMEPLAY: Made metal knives repairable.

GAMEPLAY: Modified the game to prevent makeshift bandages and dishes made from rotten ingredients from being offered as quest items to fortified houses.

LOC: Added new German localization.

UI: Updated the inventory to allow full gas cans to stack.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at [contact@longplay.kr](contact@longplay.kr). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon

Longplay Studios