 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 13 May 2024

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.10 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14346543 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • GAMEPLAY: Changed the default setting to disable permanent death.
  • GAMEPLAY: Changed the save file loaded upon disabling permanent death to the one at the start of the turn.
  • GAMEPLAY: Made metal knives repairable.
  • GAMEPLAY: Modified the game to prevent makeshift bandages and dishes made from rotten ingredients from being offered as quest items to fortified houses.
  • LOC: Added new German localization.
  • UI: Updated the inventory to allow full gas cans to stack.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at [contact@longplay.kr](contact@longplay.kr). Thank you.

Best,
In-geon
Longplay Studios

Changed files in this update

Windows Terminus Content Depot 1534981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link