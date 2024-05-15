Update Ver.EA1.40

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.40.
■ Characters
- Added the playable character Clownpiece
■ Battles
- Made it so that 3 consecutive inputs of "melee attack+directional key" within a certain timeframe will send the opponent flying
- Changed the effect for the Accel Drive
■ Story Mode
- Added episodes to Story Mode
New episodes for 3 characters, including Clownpiece (4 episodes in total)
- Changed dialogue UI
- Dialogue can now be skipped by holding down the button
■ BGM
- Added BGM for Clownpiece
Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.
Roadmap
Here are our plans for future updates.
Everything on this roadmap is written according to our current plans. The timing and order of updates may change depending on the development process.
We're planning on adding more characters and features to the game, so please look forward to it!
We hope you continue to enjoy Valkyrie of Phantasm!
PLAYISM
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Changed files in this update