 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valkyrie of Phantasm update for 15 May 2024

Update Ver.EA1.40

Share · View all patches · Build 14346532 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.40.

■ Characters

  • Added the playable character Clownpiece

■ Battles

  • Made it so that 3 consecutive inputs of "melee attack+directional key" within a certain timeframe will send the opponent flying
  • Changed the effect for the Accel Drive

■ Story Mode

  • Added episodes to Story Mode
    New episodes for 3 characters, including Clownpiece (4 episodes in total)
  • Changed dialogue UI
  • Dialogue can now be skipped by holding down the button

■ BGM

  • Added BGM for Clownpiece

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.

Roadmap

Here are our plans for future updates.
Everything on this roadmap is written according to our current plans. The timing and order of updates may change depending on the development process.
We're planning on adding more characters and features to the game, so please look forward to it!

We hope you continue to enjoy Valkyrie of Phantasm!

PLAYISM

Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link