Update Ver.EA1.40

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie of Phantasm!

Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.40.



■ Characters

Added the playable character Clownpiece

■ Battles

Made it so that 3 consecutive inputs of "melee attack+directional key" within a certain timeframe will send the opponent flying

Changed the effect for the Accel Drive

■ Story Mode

Added episodes to Story Mode

New episodes for 3 characters, including Clownpiece (4 episodes in total)

New episodes for 3 characters, including Clownpiece (4 episodes in total) Changed dialogue UI

Dialogue can now be skipped by holding down the button

■ BGM

Added BGM for Clownpiece

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.

Roadmap

Here are our plans for future updates.

Everything on this roadmap is written according to our current plans. The timing and order of updates may change depending on the development process.

We're planning on adding more characters and features to the game, so please look forward to it!



We hope you continue to enjoy Valkyrie of Phantasm!

PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page