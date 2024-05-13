Update log for May 13th

Reduced the need for construction materials for lighthouses
Fixed an issue that could cause flickering in some cases when building a lighthouse
Optimized the moves of the final BOSS
Fixed an issue where dropped items would block NPC routes
Fixed the issue where you need to click the mouse first to focus on the game window after loading the game
and some simple adjustments
