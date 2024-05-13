 Skip to content

Research Story update for 13 May 2024

v0.8 Update Notes 📝

Share · View all patches · Build 14346334 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 08:09:12 UTC

Major Feature: Farm Buildings - Build, Move, Demolish
  • Players can unlock Farm Buildings as they progress through the game.
  • From Theo's Shop, players can build, move and demolish Farm Buildings.
  • Added Farm Building: Dormancy Barn, which can store creatures.
  • Added Farm Building: Storage Shed, which can store placed items.

New Content
  • New Introductory Quest: Creature Traits
  • Added 4 new creatures that only appear in Year 2: Glimmoth, Pupu, Grillex, and Woolblu.
  • Added 2 creature research books (Special Creatures Vol. I and Vol. II).
  • Added 'Summit', a new unlockable area in the Peaks.
  • Added Birch Trees, Birch Sapling, Birch Leaves, and Birch Water.
  • Added insect: Treehopper.
  • Added Equipment: Tamer Charm.
  • Added Equipment: Feeder Ring.
  • Added Main Menu OST (composed by Tomás Palazzi and Victor Yajure).
  • Added second OST for Mushroom Forest (Spores).

QOL Features and Changes
  • Added Creature Compendium, which unlocks the Creature Tab.
  • The Creature Tab displays all tamed creatures and their details.
  • Creatures can be sorted by Date/Type/Bond/Status from the Creature Tab.
  • Creatures can be moved to and removed from Dormancy Barns from either the Creature Tab or their individual UIs.
  • The first creature players tame that can have a Vege-Lover will definitely get the Vege-Lover trait.
  • Creature and Fish research books show a seasonal icon where applicable.
  • Auto-Collectors collect creature produce only after the first produce (which is required to complete research) have been obtained by hand.

Balancing changes
  • Chroma-tiered items now give more charge to the Magic Forge as compared to basic-, silver-, and gold-tiered items.
  • Fishing spots now has a chance to spawn in 'Circular' mining floors.
  • Auto-Tappers now have a chance to drop an insect.
  • Shaking trees on non-rainy days in all seasons now have a small chance to drop an insect.
  • Reduced energy cost of chopping stumps and small trees from 2 to 1.
Other changes
  • Added Steam Screenshots (F12).
  • Reworked localisation files.
  • Minor edits to some NPC dialogues. In particular, several NPC introductory dialogues have been rewritten to make their speech flow more naturally.
  • Minor localisation improvements for Simplified Chinese.
  • Most creatures have been given unique dormant sprites.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed bug where player could enter the Treehouse from the back of the building.
  • Fixed overlapping cursor for entering a door and patting a creature.
  • Fixed text sizes during Snowball Frenzy for larger screen resolutions.
  • Fixed being able to open the Signboard UI and creature UI at the same time.
  • Teagan's dialogue while playing Darts is now different when they're at Green Hearts and above.
  • Fixed item description of Soil Acidifier.
  • When hovering over both an NPC and something that a tool can break (e.g. trees), the NPC dialogue is prioritised.
  • Fixed Timid creatures that do not notice when there is a Predator in the same pen as them.
  • Fixed Snowbun perk getting used once more when reloading a game with the player in the mines.

