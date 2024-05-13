v0.8 Update Notes
Major Feature: Farm Buildings - Build, Move, Demolish
- Players can unlock Farm Buildings as they progress through the game.
- From Theo's Shop, players can build, move and demolish Farm Buildings.
- Added Farm Building: Dormancy Barn, which can store creatures.
- Added Farm Building: Storage Shed, which can store placed items.
New Content
- New Introductory Quest: Creature Traits
- Added 4 new creatures that only appear in Year 2: Glimmoth, Pupu, Grillex, and Woolblu.
- Added 2 creature research books (Special Creatures Vol. I and Vol. II).
- Added 'Summit', a new unlockable area in the Peaks.
- Added Birch Trees, Birch Sapling, Birch Leaves, and Birch Water.
- Added insect: Treehopper.
- Added Equipment: Tamer Charm.
- Added Equipment: Feeder Ring.
- Added Main Menu OST (composed by Tomás Palazzi and Victor Yajure).
- Added second OST for Mushroom Forest (Spores).
QOL Features and Changes
- Added Creature Compendium, which unlocks the Creature Tab.
- The Creature Tab displays all tamed creatures and their details.
- Creatures can be sorted by Date/Type/Bond/Status from the Creature Tab.
- Creatures can be moved to and removed from Dormancy Barns from either the Creature Tab or their individual UIs.
- The first creature players tame that can have a Vege-Lover will definitely get the Vege-Lover trait.
- Creature and Fish research books show a seasonal icon where applicable.
- Auto-Collectors collect creature produce only after the first produce (which is required to complete research) have been obtained by hand.
Balancing changes
- Chroma-tiered items now give more charge to the Magic Forge as compared to basic-, silver-, and gold-tiered items.
- Fishing spots now has a chance to spawn in 'Circular' mining floors.
- Auto-Tappers now have a chance to drop an insect.
- Shaking trees on non-rainy days in all seasons now have a small chance to drop an insect.
- Reduced energy cost of chopping stumps and small trees from 2 to 1.
Other changes
- Added Steam Screenshots (F12).
- Reworked localisation files.
- Minor edits to some NPC dialogues. In particular, several NPC introductory dialogues have been rewritten to make their speech flow more naturally.
- Minor localisation improvements for Simplified Chinese.
- Most creatures have been given unique dormant sprites.
Bugfixes
- Fixed bug where player could enter the Treehouse from the back of the building.
- Fixed overlapping cursor for entering a door and patting a creature.
- Fixed text sizes during Snowball Frenzy for larger screen resolutions.
- Fixed being able to open the Signboard UI and creature UI at the same time.
- Teagan's dialogue while playing Darts is now different when they're at Green Hearts and above.
- Fixed item description of Soil Acidifier.
- When hovering over both an NPC and something that a tool can break (e.g. trees), the NPC dialogue is prioritised.
- Fixed Timid creatures that do not notice when there is a Predator in the same pen as them.
- Fixed Snowbun perk getting used once more when reloading a game with the player in the mines.
Changed files in this update