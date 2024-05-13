 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruindog update for 13 May 2024

Updates for version 1.0.01

Share · View all patches · Build 14346284 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 07:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tried to fix an issue where players or monsters would fall out of the scene due to collision boxes
Fixed an issue with the performance of projectiles
Fixed an issue that potentially caused currencies to not be obtained correctly after a reset

Changed files in this update

Depot 2641761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link