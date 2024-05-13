Tried to fix an issue where players or monsters would fall out of the scene due to collision boxes
Fixed an issue with the performance of projectiles
Fixed an issue that potentially caused currencies to not be obtained correctly after a reset
Ruindog update for 13 May 2024
Updates for version 1.0.01
Tried to fix an issue where players or monsters would fall out of the scene due to collision boxes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update