Pixel Composer update for 13 May 2024

1.17.0.3 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14346193 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Interface

  • [noparse][Preview Panel] Update the tool's tooltip to use the same hotkey system.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Preview Panel] "Save current image..." Now use the node name as the default file name.[/noparse]

Node

  • [noparse][Canvas] Selection tool now uses selection content instead of a bounding box to register mouse action.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Destray] Add an option to fill stray empty pixels.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Export] Add an option to export on save for single output.[/noparse]

Bugs

  • Fix error when viewing processor nodes with array inputs.
  • Fix output junction color not updating on load.
  • Fix area shape not applying in fractional mode.
  • 3D rotation unit now interpolates in the current unit.
  • [noparse][Preview Panel] Fix dimension overlay got overlapped by right-side tools.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Add a warning when trying to connect incompatible junctions.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix multi nodes context menu not showing up.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix junction visibility not responsive to change.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Scatter] Fix node not updating as often in map mode.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Composite] Fix error when resizing surface array.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Path From Mask] Improve performance and add maximum surface attributes (larger surface will be downsampled)[/noparse]
  • Change the default hotkey for the canvas fill tool to the G key.

