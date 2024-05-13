 Skip to content

Fox Trot update for 13 May 2024

New Power Up Timer Bar and Bug Fix For Power Up!

NEW

A new power up timer bar has been implemented so players know when they power up is going to end.

Bug Fix

At level 10 there was a bug that the power ups were not working, so a fix was implemented for that.

