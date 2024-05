Share · View all patches · Build 14346080 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 08:09:25 UTC by Wendy

[Official Release Announcement]

Null Reference Exception has officially launched at midnight on May 13, 2024 (PT).

The current version is 1.0.6.

The default language at the initial game start is set to 'English'.

Within the game options, you can choose between Korean and English.

Modify your player's modules, enhance your abilities, and try to clear the final level, the 30th floor!