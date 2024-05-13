Update 1.1.2

Adding the much-requested shop item locking feature! Last patch also broke Classic Mode - to make up for it, have 7 new music tracks!
NEW CONTENT:
-
(feature) Shop Item Locking: You can now lock an item in the shop so that it appears again in subsequent shop visits, and to prevent it from getting rerolled. There's no Biomass cost for locking an item, but only 1 item can be locked at a time. The primary purpose of locking is for when you can't afford an item - you can lock it, then buy it later.
-
(music) 7 New Songs: 2 for wave 1-10, 2 for wave 11-20, 2 for wave 21-30, and 1 new menu track!
- penguinmusic - Space Chillout
- Sergii Pavkin - Interstellar Space
- Roman Gim - On The Top
- Music Unlimited - Take My Love
- Umasha Pros - Neon Fury
- FASSounds - The Drive
- Yurii Semchyshyn - Chill Ambient
BALANCE:
- (perk) Microscope: Turret Scale -40% → -50%.
FIXES:
- Classic Mode fixed.
