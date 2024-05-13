Share · View all patches · Build 14345996 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

More bug fixes!

I think things are starting to get under control.

Perhaps now I can once again sleep soundly, knowing people aren't crashing or softlocking... at least, not as frequently as they were the past few days.

Also in this build; a small nerf to a couple of the off-GCD abilities in the game, which were causing some problems here and there. Since a few of them could get to a cooldown of 0 (sometimes quite easily with the right party composition), they essentially could become abilities that did things as often as you could physically press the button. So, I'm clamping down on that a little bit.

Again, you will not be able to play with people, or see lobbies from those on a different patch than you. Make sure you're updated!

1.0.0.4 Patch Notes

- Removed the lock on Lunar Mode (it is now unlocked by defeating a boss on Hard)

However, the World First Race password "RABBITSTOTHEMOON", when entered into the credits screen, will still unlock the other difficulties, if you'd like to have them immediately on a new save

Fixed issue where, when playing alone or online, a controller disconnecting could cause the game to never take any more inputs from controllers

Fixed issue where players would desync after boss battles, with the host being able to move onto the next area without their party

Fixed issue where players could crash if they joined a lobby just as someone else was leaving

Fixed issue where, if a player joined or left a lobby while you were looking at the inventory, a number of different bugs could occur (including the game crashing)

Fixed issue where breaking open a treasure chest and proceeding to the next area would cause the loot table to be open over combat

Fixed issue where Tassha, the Snowfur Wolf would no longer take damage from Druid's Secondary and Special after disappearing and reappearing

Fixed issue where lag while entering the Tassha fight could cause clients to crash

Fixed issue where Avy, the Starry Frog would move in odd ways during her Phase 1, sometimes desyncing between players

Fixed issue where the Gladiator Set wouldn't unlock when the condition was fulfilled against the final boss

Fixed issue where Feathered Overcoat's effect could persist, even while you weren't invincible

Fixed issue where if your input buffering was high, double-tapping an ability with multiple uses would cause it to queue up twice

Fixed issue where Heavyblade's Ruby Secondary was incorrectly granting Ultracharge instead of Supercharge

Fixed issue where Royal Staff would sometimes calculate incorrectly

Fixed issue where, when playing online, some players might not recieve the effect of Butterfly Ocarina, or other items that have effects at the end of battle

Fixed issue where the Ancient Rabbit's palette swaps were incorrectly colored on a few frames

Fixed issue where Obsidian Rod's description said that it capped at 800 damage, when it actually capped at 1000

I think I intended it to be 800, but lets make it 1000 why not

Fixed issue where Wizard's Garnet Secondary would not proc "when a % chance succeeds" items

Fixed issue where Book of Cheats would occasionally give the player the "hbs_none" status effect

Fixed issue where Defender's Ruby Secondary said it gave 2 counters to her Special per charge, when it actually gave 1

The description was fixed, and it still gives 1 per charge

Fixed issue where the "Musical Chorus" trinket would activate when other players moved, not just the player with the trinket

Pattern Adjustments

In Avy's Lunar Difficulty Phase 1, during the portion of the fight where you have to continuously move while alternating color matches and spreads, the timing and visuals of when the colormatch, spread, and movement check warnings appear has been adjusted (only the warnings have been adjusted, and the mechanic itself is still the same)

Item and Ability adjustments

Many off-GCD abilities now have "hidden cooldowns", which are minimum amounts of time between when they are able to be activated, no matter what items and synergies you have.

Druid's Opal Defensive

Now has a cooldown of 5 seconds

Now has a hidden cooldown of 1 second

Druid's Garnet Defensive

Now has a cooldown of 5 seconds

Now has a hidden cooldown of 1 second

Heavyblade's Emerald Secondary

Now has a hidden cooldown of 1 second

All other off-GCDs