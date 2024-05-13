EA Build 2

This is the first patch for the main branch, it adds a slew of skill upgrades and items, one new spell, one new passive, some UI improvements, some balance adjustments, and lots of bug fixes.

TY to all those who helped test this on the beta branch!

UI:

Shop now includes attribute and never bought filters

The Combat log has a new, much more colorful look

Added RW2 style spell upgrades for:

Underworld Passage

Dragon Roar

Ritual Of Revelation

Spikeball Factory

Spider Queen

Mystic Memory (spell reworked as well)

Lightning Storm

Floating Eye

Wyrm Eggs

Gates of Helheim

Horde of Halfmen

Searing Orb

Word of Undeath

Word of Chaos

Word of Beauty

Word of Madness

Word of Ice

New Spell:

Ion Tentacles - ALE8 - deals 7 lightning or arcane damage to the closest X enemies, X starts at1, increases each turn until the buff is halfway expired, then decreases steadily back to 1.

New skill: Razorshaping. Shoots razor blades from whatever points you cast metallic spells at. (Similar to the old razor shrine in RW1)

New Items:

Crown of Bony Fingers: each turn an undead minion casts death touch

Chaos Scale Crown: each turn a dragon minion casts annihilate

Moon Crown: each turn a holy minion casts void beam

Fae Toxin Pouch: each turn deal 15 arcane damage to a random poisoned enemy

Icy Cruciform: each turn deal 15 holy damage to a random frozen enemy

Scaley Curse Doll: dragon minions cast death shock on a random enemy when they die

Storm Boots: cast storm nova every 15 steps

Exploding Boots: cast flame burst every 15 steps

Purple Curse Doll: arcane minions cast magic missile on their killer

Ugly Curse Doll: holy minions cast ghostball on their killer

Red Curse Doll: demon minions cast annihilate on their killer

Bloodspike Helm: on paying hp for blood magic, fire quills dealing that much damage at 3 enemies in LOS

Balance:

Percent bonuses now only apply to base numbers rather than to base plus flat bonus numbers

Armorer: armors one unit per turn instead of requiring metallic spell casting.

Starfire: now redeals 100% of arcane damage to up to 4 adjacent enemies

Holy Fire: redeal 50%->100%

Holy Thunder: redeal 50%->100%

Hatebolts: now shoots bolts of either fire or dark damage, dealing only one damage type and no longer getting double scaling bonuses. Corrected max channel duration to 5 from 7 (tooltip said 5 all along). SP cost 7->8.

Toxic Hatred upgrade: reworked, poisons instead of dealing poison damage now.

Eye Rock Pendant: reworked to -1 shotcooldown for eye spells

Vampire Counts: min spawn level increased

Void Watcher upgrade: can now target enemies through walls

Choas Chimera: no longer channels Lightning Bolt if no enemies are in the aoe (if you have the channel upgrade to lbolt)

Storm Archons: understand now that they also deal ice damage

Bloodflame: limited now to 4 casts, no longer debuffs resistance

Blinding Light searing light now only impacts enemies (as the tooltip always claimed)

Chaos Barrage now hits random squares in the aoe if it has no target (makes evocation amalgamation less confusing sometimes)

Wolf: Ice Hounds and Clay hounds upgrade costs reduced by 1 SP each. No longer gains num_summons bonuses without wolf pack upgrade.

Floating Eye: 4->3SP

Flock of Eagles: 6->5SP

Gold Drake can now heal the wizard

Chastisement and Paralyzing Venom can now gain duration bonuses

Lightning Bolt: +1 range, energy bolt upgrade -1SP

Bugfixes/Misc:

Fixed some variants still generating with double tags

Fixed many enchantment mass targeting upgrades having weird behavior with allies

Fixed siege cannon death explosion having incorrect radius and damage (is now actually 30 damage and 3 radius)

Cleaned up some variant boss naming and tag stuff. Removed some restrictions on spawning somewhat redundant variants (ie burning fire imps can now spawn.) The name changes make it less silly.

Rift Rerolls are now cleared on entering a level

Equipment now shows extra tooltips like spells and passives

Fixed 5x5s not playing death sound

Thunderblink upgrade- now targets nearest enemies in LOS as per tooltip instead of random enemies in LOS (as per tooltip)

Fixed multiple sources of thorns (aka bramblethorns + natural thorns) not stacking

Fixed Siege Golem chaos cannon upgrade causing siege cannon to not lose hp when fired

Fixed Echomancy counting freecasts

Fixed Void Beam void curse affecting allies

Fixed Lightning Storm Lightning Star upgrade not using damage buffs

Fixed Glass Orb Glass Shards not dealing damage

Fixed Combust Poison Healing upgrade crash

Fixed Archon Healing upgrade crash

Fixed Hemocorruption not working after loading a savegame

Fixed many instances of spell upgrades granting charges but not respecting buffs to max charges

Fixed Word of Chaos getting Animated Chaos upgrade for free all the time

Fixed Death Chill Icy Necromancy not granting minion bonuses

Fixed many cases where aether swap could swap units into invalid positions and crash the game

Fixed Ice Faeries from Ice Orbs not getting minion bonuses

Fixed negative eye shot cooldowns resulting in eyes never shooting (now shoots every turn in this case)

Fixed Pyrostatic Ball Lightning firing pulses from the wizard instead of the orb

Fixed Ice Wall Hungry Wall crashing the game if an enemy died to something other than damage

Fixed leap attacks not allowing flying leaping monsters to leap to chasm tiles

Fixed Pillar of Annihilation crashing if not enough targets existed

Fixed some wizards missing from the list of wizards (for spawning and for summon wizard)

Fixed spell shop crashing when 2nd spell modifier key unbound

Fixed curse dolls and various spell upgrades stealing spell from the wizard and giving it to minion and making lots of really weird things happen

Fixed chaos barrage crashing when shooting with 0 targetable squares

Fixed orbs not summoning orbs if most logical start point is blocked (you still arent allowed to cast them if this point is blocked)

Fixed crash involving Scepter of Sorrows

Fixed crash involving casting blazerip or chill wind on oneself (usually via Ritual of Revelation upgrade)

Fixed various vague tooltips. Like, alot of them. There are still plenty to go but big thanks to all on the discord who reported these!

Sadly, save files will not be compatible between versions. If you are mid save, you can set your beta version to 'prev_main' and you can play the last build to finish your save.

-Dylan