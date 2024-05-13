Hotfix v0.20.66

Hey folks, this is a very quick update with a critical fix that snuck past us during the Travel update!

Each time you launched MT2, the first save you loaded would work normally, but if you then exited back to the ingame desktop interface and loaded into a second save (or the same one again), the map wouldn't build correctly and buildings would be unplaceable and subscribers would have many pathfinding issues -- especially when they're in a party.

This build fixes that issue; you should now be able to load into saves as many times as you like and have them work every time -- apologies to everybody affected! The programmer responsible (me) has been scolded and sent to bed without dessert so that he can think about what he did.

This update also contains the following unrelated fixes:

If you try to place a building somewhere where players can't travel (on top of buildings, etc), the error message for that has changed from "Off map" to "Unwalkable terrain", which I feel is more understandable.

Fixed the "Undo" hud element to adjust its positioning on screen if the game window is resized or the fullscreen resolution is changed.

When sending a screenshot is enabled, bug reports now send us the screenshots at your window's native resolution, instead of always cropping/scaling to 1920x1080.

-T