Chamberflame update for 13 May 2024

Update v0.4.0 - Sound Effects Added

Update v0.4.0 - 13 May 2024

-Sfx added to all enemies.
-Sfx added to Nomad and Celestial Enigma.
-Sfx system overhauled.

-Void sentinel teleport animation is faster.
-Frost elite ability buff.
-Gun rarity rate was reduced.
-Updated tutorial text.
-Updated artifact text.

<Hollow-Point> max health boss damage: 0.2% -> 0.4%.
<Snowglobe> now activates when at half HP, as well as under.

<Blood Money> +1% damage every 10 gold -> +1% damage every 15 gold. Gold cap raised.
<Piggy Bank> gold drop rate: 20% -> 15%.
<Cursed Flame> damage per second: 33% -> 25%.

-Fixed enemies responding incorrectly when frozen.
-Fixed cursor unable to move on player death when using gamepad.

