Update v0.4.0 - Sound Effects Added

-Sfx added to all enemies.

-Sfx added to Nomad and Celestial Enigma.

-Sfx system overhauled.

-Void sentinel teleport animation is faster.

-Frost elite ability buff.

-Gun rarity rate was reduced.

-Updated tutorial text.

-Updated artifact text.

<Hollow-Point> max health boss damage: 0.2% -> 0.4%.

<Snowglobe> now activates when at half HP, as well as under.

<Blood Money> +1% damage every 10 gold -> +1% damage every 15 gold. Gold cap raised.

<Piggy Bank> gold drop rate: 20% -> 15%.

<Cursed Flame> damage per second: 33% -> 25%.

-Fixed enemies responding incorrectly when frozen.

-Fixed cursor unable to move on player death when using gamepad.