The most disturbing bug ever is fixed. Blueprint that was bugged was never bugged before, and this time I really fixed it just by moving it around, but it seems to work. Sorry for the trouble again.
Unspoken update for 13 May 2024
Soft-lock fixed (I hope)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
