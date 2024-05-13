 Skip to content

Unspoken update for 13 May 2024

Soft-lock fixed (I hope)

Share · View all patches · Build 14345806 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 06:26:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The most disturbing bug ever is fixed. Blueprint that was bugged was never bugged before, and this time I really fixed it just by moving it around, but it seems to work. Sorry for the trouble again.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2846291
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2846292
  • Loading history…
