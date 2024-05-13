 Skip to content

UnHolY ToRturEr update for 13 May 2024

Ver. 1.04 update

Share · View all patches · Build 14345739 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 06:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a model overlap bug in the underground casino story.
Fixed mistakes in Chinese.
Update for DLC update.

Changed files in this update

Windows UnHolY ToRturEr Depot 1158011
Windows DLC 1330070 Update patch "Escape from hell" (1330070) デポ Depot 1330070
