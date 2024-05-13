Update #2 Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14345682 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 07:06:14 UTC by Wendy

1.Fixed map collision related bug

Chapter 1 Boss map, Chapter 3 Boss map etc.

2.Fixed wall culling

Chapter 4 maps now has culling when it blocks vision.

3. Gem dust

Now whether you win or die, all gem will turn into gem dust with 1:10 ratio.

4.UI Font

Fixed fonts of weapon description.

5.Add slot description

Hover mouse on slots now can show description of slot feature.

6.Ending screen weapon information

Now ending screen can correctly show the lost weapon name and pic.

7.Redeem weapon

Fixed a problem of redeem weapon icon.

8.Fixed player Hp bar/h1]

Fixed a problem when player lost hp in high frequency and heal, then the hp bar is broken.

[h1]9.Fixed initial stat upgrade

Now initial stat upgrade can correctly work and be saved.

10.Fixed lava damage

Now lava environment in chapter 3 can deal damage to player.

11.Rune exchange fixed

Now when you choose a target type of runes, the rune exchange will always give you the wanted rune.

12.Chapter 4 boss fix

Now the boss in chapter 4 can switch to phase 2 with individual hp bar and stay in phase 2 for 30 seconds.