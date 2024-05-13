Update #2 Bug Fix

1.Fixed map collision related bug
Chapter 1 Boss map, Chapter 3 Boss map etc.
2.Fixed wall culling
Chapter 4 maps now has culling when it blocks vision.
3. Gem dust
Now whether you win or die, all gem will turn into gem dust with 1:10 ratio.
4.UI Font
Fixed fonts of weapon description.
5.Add slot description
Hover mouse on slots now can show description of slot feature.
6.Ending screen weapon information
Now ending screen can correctly show the lost weapon name and pic.
7.Redeem weapon
Fixed a problem of redeem weapon icon.
8.Fixed player Hp bar/h1]
Fixed a problem when player lost hp in high frequency and heal, then the hp bar is broken.
[h1]9.Fixed initial stat upgrade
Now initial stat upgrade can correctly work and be saved.
10.Fixed lava damage
Now lava environment in chapter 3 can deal damage to player.
11.Rune exchange fixed
Now when you choose a target type of runes, the rune exchange will always give you the wanted rune.
12.Chapter 4 boss fix
Now the boss in chapter 4 can switch to phase 2 with individual hp bar and stay in phase 2 for 30 seconds.
Changed files in this update