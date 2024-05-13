 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 13 May 2024

Patch 1.0.0.8 - More fixes!

Patch 1.0.0.8 - Last edited 13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch does the following:

  • A few boosts to performance.
  • A few crashes less.
  • Humans who join the player faction will no longer (sometimes) have status icons remaining over them.
  • Metal strength was previously slightly differently applied between weapons and armor. This has been fixed.
  • Food stacks that reaches 0 in caravans, will now disappear right away instead of 'waiting' until the caravan arrives.
  • Workers will no longer jump/teleport directly between different work orders. (Not 100% sure of this one, but I think it's fixed)

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

