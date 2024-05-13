Patch 1.0.0.8 - More fixes!

This patch does the following:
- A few boosts to performance.
- A few crashes less.
- Humans who join the player faction will no longer (sometimes) have status icons remaining over them.
- Metal strength was previously slightly differently applied between weapons and armor. This has been fixed.
- Food stacks that reaches 0 in caravans, will now disappear right away instead of 'waiting' until the caravan arrives.
- Workers will no longer jump/teleport directly between different work orders. (Not 100% sure of this one, but I think it's fixed)
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
