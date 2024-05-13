Update 0.1.4 (Hotfix)

Update changes
-
The 'investigation' pattern of the unit 'Watson Amelia' is changed to 'Time Acceleration'.
- Existing Tooltip(0.1.3) - Watson starts 'investigation' every 10 seconds, creating the 'Wanted poster' of the culprit on random tiles. If the unit steps on the wanted poster, 'culprit' appears. If you catch the culprit, you can get additional EXP.
- New Tooltip(0.1.4) - Watson casts 'time acceleration' to speed up his attack for 15 seconds. If any units are killed, specify one random respawn point and halve the respawn time.
[H3 bug correction] [/h3]
- Fixed a bug where monsters didn't take damage when they went off camera.
- Fixed a bug where slow effect didn't affected to bosses.
Changed files in this update