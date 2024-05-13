 Skip to content

Reversi Temple update for 13 May 2024

Patch 2

Added some quality of life improvements to improve the experience of the game for players.

Features:

  • added middle mouse panning support

Fixes:

  • Loading of custom board sizes are now quick to generate.
  • Improved the speed of AI on large boards.

