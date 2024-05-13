The Sharpshooter Update

Hello, Slippery Slipperoonies!! We are bringing you the smoothest update this side of a Slip and Slide. Dillyo, our resident code monkey, has been hard at work making this updating the most high performing patch you have ever seen. The Dark Ones have some fun in store for you, with a new Vessel and Soul to help bring an end to darkness.

These performance improvements have allowed us to ramp up the fire rate to match levels not seen since the game was first in development. While it was fun to flood the screen with copious amounts of bullets, we found the 4 seconds per frame was less than optional. Gone are those days, with many performance optimizations in nearly every facet of the game. Lock and load, and ride the recoil straight on to salvation!

Alongside these performance improvements, we deliver to you, Brog’s Motivator, the marksman’s signature rifle. Who is Brog you might ask? Well, that’s a story for another time. Just know that anyone caught in his scope would be expected to be “moving on'' quite quickly. This slower firing, high damage rifle is perfect for those who value critical strikes, with lethal rewards for those who are brave and patient enough to take the shot while stationary.

Last on the highlight list is our new Artifact type, Projectile Tracking. With this, you have learned to curve the bullet, or hone in on the energy of lost souls, whatever floats your goat. This new Artifact deck will grant you soul seeking bullets that can drive their way to the nearest target in their line of sight, giving a literal supernatural accuracy.

As always, we have more great things cooking, and are looking forward to your feedback to help build some crazy possibilities. Our deck expansions are only getting better, and the weapons are only going to get spicier. Expect some updates to the Grimoire, and maybe a new twist to abilities and artifacts soon. Check below for the full patch notes, and keep in touch for more Eldritch evolutions!

Additions

Added Projectile Tracking Property, Tag, Deck

Added Aura Tag, DEV NOTE: We consider this a secondary tag, so it doesn’t have a property or deck

Added 1 Gun (Brog’s Motivator)

Added 1 Soul (Soul of the Pilot)

Added 1 Ichor (Mglan)

Added 3 Boons (Kinetic Energy, Runic Sigil, Zho-Ikmet’s Exchange)

Added 1 Unspeakable (Irtokan’s Doll)

Added 14 Artifacts (Ghostly Scripture, Enchanted Husk, Gromain’s Guidance, Hunter’s Mark, Cursed Scope, Cursed Rosary, Withered Branch, Bewitched Spring, Zillu’s Restraint, Az’Zundo’s Surge, Ancient Metals, Gilded Wreath, Fetcha Flask, Essence of Renewal)

Added a dynamic max fire rate based on projectile count. DEV NOTE: This is more forgiving than the old system with the same performance benefits

Performance

Improved performance issues caused by the player

Improved performance issues caused by player projectiles

Improved performance issues caused by enemy projectiles

Improved performance issues caused by damage numbers

Improved performance issues caused by blast damage

Improved performance issues caused by enemies

Gun Balance

Base Fire Rate: 900 RPM -> 3000 RPM

Projectile count is now capped at 20 projectiles

Projectile Max Size: 50 x 50 -> 16 x 16

Reworked Madrugar’s passive

Reworked Shrike’s passive

Reworked Borrilis Blaster’s passive

Reworked Harrath's Peace’s passive

Shrike Projectile Size: 16 x 4 -> 12 x 3

Artifact Balance

Moved a variety of artifacts to different Decks

Reworked Corporeal Cascade

Wz’Atlan’s Luminosity, Wz’Atlan’s Wall now uses Aura Size

Scorched Grimoire: Blast Damage -10% -> 0%

Buckshot: Base Projectile Spread 2% -> 6%

Dual Chamber: Projectile Spread 25% -> 0%

Ro-Kuro’s Legion: Projectile Spread 50% -> 0%

Buckshot: Fire Rate Max -150 RPM -> 0 RPM

Ro-Kuro’s Mirror: Fire Rate Max -100 RPM -> 0 RPM

Ro-Kuro: Fire Rate Max -200 RPM -> 0 RPM

Dual Chamber: Fire Rate Max -50 RPM -> 0 RPM

Ro-Kuro’s Legion: Fire Rate Max -100 RPM -> 0 RPM

Az’Zundo: Fire Rate Max 150 RPM -> 0 RPM

Explosive Rounds: Projectile Size 0 -> 2

Precision: Critical Damage 25% -> 0

N'Tho’s Hulk: Projectile Size 1 -> 10%

N'Tho’s Shell: Projectile Size 4 -> 25%

N'Tho’s Shell: Knockback per Projectile Size 2% -> 3%

Teklan’s Phantasm: Soul Worth Per Projectile Size 3 -> 2

Poisoned Chalice: Projectile Size 1 -> 15%

M’Thrgdar’s Reckoning: Damage 1 -> 10%

Hallowed Shell: Damage 1 ->15%

Ability Balance

Adrenal Boost now uses Aura Size

Rune Balance

Unrelenting Torrent -60 RPM -> 0 RPM

Reworked Expanding Munitions

Soul Balance

Soul of Goruk -100 RPM -> 0 RPM

Enemy Balance

Health Scaling Per Minute: 10% -> 8%

Slime King: Health 2000 -> 1800

Ghost Cyclops: Health 4000 -> 3600

Slime Quintet: Health 6000 -> 5400

Slime Quintet: Small Blob Threshold 60 -> 54

Mimic: Health 8000 -> 7200

Changes

A variety of UI changes

Za’Tel-shan’s Hulk renamed to N`Tho’s Hulk

Za’Tel-shan’s Shell renamed to N`Tho’s Shell

Ak’Ruhan’s Hunger renamed to Teklan’s Hunger

Abug’Kee’s Bargain renamed to Helikul’s Bargain

Abug’Kee’s Brand renamed to Helikul’s Brand

Do-jen’s Apprentice renamed to Irtokan’s Apprentice

Wed-Gido’s Sigil renamed to Ro-Kuro’s Sigil

Wed-Gido’s Agony renamed to Zillu’s Agony

Za’Tel-shan’s Ichor effects applied to N'Tho, Za’Tel-shan Ichor removed

Ak’Ruhan’s Ichor effects applied to Teklan, Ak’Ruhan’s Ichor removed

Ehalpsis’s Ichor effects applied to Gorubax, Ehalpsis’s Ichor removed

Do-Jen’s Ichor effects applied to Irtokan, Do-Jen’s Ichor removed

Fixes