The Sharpshooter Update

Hello, Slippery Slipperoonies!! We are bringing you the smoothest update this side of a Slip and Slide. Dillyo, our resident code monkey, has been hard at work making this updating the most high performing patch you have ever seen. The Dark Ones have some fun in store for you, with a new Vessel and Soul to help bring an end to darkness.
These performance improvements have allowed us to ramp up the fire rate to match levels not seen since the game was first in development. While it was fun to flood the screen with copious amounts of bullets, we found the 4 seconds per frame was less than optional. Gone are those days, with many performance optimizations in nearly every facet of the game. Lock and load, and ride the recoil straight on to salvation!
Alongside these performance improvements, we deliver to you, Brog’s Motivator, the marksman’s signature rifle. Who is Brog you might ask? Well, that’s a story for another time. Just know that anyone caught in his scope would be expected to be “moving on'' quite quickly. This slower firing, high damage rifle is perfect for those who value critical strikes, with lethal rewards for those who are brave and patient enough to take the shot while stationary.
Last on the highlight list is our new Artifact type, Projectile Tracking. With this, you have learned to curve the bullet, or hone in on the energy of lost souls, whatever floats your goat. This new Artifact deck will grant you soul seeking bullets that can drive their way to the nearest target in their line of sight, giving a literal supernatural accuracy.
As always, we have more great things cooking, and are looking forward to your feedback to help build some crazy possibilities. Our deck expansions are only getting better, and the weapons are only going to get spicier. Expect some updates to the Grimoire, and maybe a new twist to abilities and artifacts soon. Check below for the full patch notes, and keep in touch for more Eldritch evolutions!
Additions
- Added Projectile Tracking Property, Tag, Deck
- Added Aura Tag, DEV NOTE: We consider this a secondary tag, so it doesn’t have a property or deck
- Added 1 Gun (Brog’s Motivator)
- Added 1 Soul (Soul of the Pilot)
- Added 1 Ichor (Mglan)
- Added 3 Boons (Kinetic Energy, Runic Sigil, Zho-Ikmet’s Exchange)
- Added 1 Unspeakable (Irtokan’s Doll)
- Added 14 Artifacts (Ghostly Scripture, Enchanted Husk, Gromain’s Guidance, Hunter’s Mark, Cursed Scope, Cursed Rosary, Withered Branch, Bewitched Spring, Zillu’s Restraint, Az’Zundo’s Surge, Ancient Metals, Gilded Wreath, Fetcha Flask, Essence of Renewal)
- Added a dynamic max fire rate based on projectile count. DEV NOTE: This is more forgiving than the old system with the same performance benefits
Performance
- Improved performance issues caused by the player
- Improved performance issues caused by player projectiles
- Improved performance issues caused by enemy projectiles
- Improved performance issues caused by damage numbers
- Improved performance issues caused by blast damage
- Improved performance issues caused by enemies
Gun Balance
- Base Fire Rate: 900 RPM -> 3000 RPM
- Projectile count is now capped at 20 projectiles
- Projectile Max Size: 50 x 50 -> 16 x 16
- Reworked Madrugar’s passive
- Reworked Shrike’s passive
- Reworked Borrilis Blaster’s passive
- Reworked Harrath's Peace’s passive
- Shrike Projectile Size: 16 x 4 -> 12 x 3
Artifact Balance
- Moved a variety of artifacts to different Decks
- Reworked Corporeal Cascade
- Wz’Atlan’s Luminosity, Wz’Atlan’s Wall now uses Aura Size
- Scorched Grimoire: Blast Damage -10% -> 0%
- Buckshot: Base Projectile Spread 2% -> 6%
- Dual Chamber: Projectile Spread 25% -> 0%
- Ro-Kuro’s Legion: Projectile Spread 50% -> 0%
- Buckshot: Fire Rate Max -150 RPM -> 0 RPM
- Ro-Kuro’s Mirror: Fire Rate Max -100 RPM -> 0 RPM
- Ro-Kuro: Fire Rate Max -200 RPM -> 0 RPM
- Dual Chamber: Fire Rate Max -50 RPM -> 0 RPM
- Ro-Kuro’s Legion: Fire Rate Max -100 RPM -> 0 RPM
- Az’Zundo: Fire Rate Max 150 RPM -> 0 RPM
- Explosive Rounds: Projectile Size 0 -> 2
- Precision: Critical Damage 25% -> 0
- N'Tho’s Hulk: Projectile Size 1 -> 10%
- N'Tho’s Shell: Projectile Size 4 -> 25%
- N'Tho’s Shell: Knockback per Projectile Size 2% -> 3%
- Teklan’s Phantasm: Soul Worth Per Projectile Size 3 -> 2
- Poisoned Chalice: Projectile Size 1 -> 15%
- M’Thrgdar’s Reckoning: Damage 1 -> 10%
- Hallowed Shell: Damage 1 ->15%
Ability Balance
- Adrenal Boost now uses Aura Size
Rune Balance
- Unrelenting Torrent -60 RPM -> 0 RPM
- Reworked Expanding Munitions
Soul Balance
- Soul of Goruk -100 RPM -> 0 RPM
Enemy Balance
- Health Scaling Per Minute: 10% -> 8%
- Slime King: Health 2000 -> 1800
- Ghost Cyclops: Health 4000 -> 3600
- Slime Quintet: Health 6000 -> 5400
- Slime Quintet: Small Blob Threshold 60 -> 54
- Mimic: Health 8000 -> 7200
Changes
- A variety of UI changes
- Za’Tel-shan’s Hulk renamed to N`Tho’s Hulk
- Za’Tel-shan’s Shell renamed to N`Tho’s Shell
- Ak’Ruhan’s Hunger renamed to Teklan’s Hunger
- Abug’Kee’s Bargain renamed to Helikul’s Bargain
- Abug’Kee’s Brand renamed to Helikul’s Brand
- Do-jen’s Apprentice renamed to Irtokan’s Apprentice
- Wed-Gido’s Sigil renamed to Ro-Kuro’s Sigil
- Wed-Gido’s Agony renamed to Zillu’s Agony
- Za’Tel-shan’s Ichor effects applied to N'Tho, Za’Tel-shan Ichor removed
- Ak’Ruhan’s Ichor effects applied to Teklan, Ak’Ruhan’s Ichor removed
- Ehalpsis’s Ichor effects applied to Gorubax, Ehalpsis’s Ichor removed
- Do-Jen’s Ichor effects applied to Irtokan, Do-Jen’s Ichor removed
Fixes
- Fixed Unstable Crystals not applying extra damage
- Fixed Book of the Guilty giving more than intended Damage and Projectile Size
- Fixed Zillu’s Tithe giving the incorrect amount of damage
- Fixed map pickup range scaling incorrectly
- Fixed Wz'Atlan giving the incorrect Shield Regen Speed
- Fixed projectiles not appearing as the soul color
- Fixed Teklan’s Phantasm giving the incorrect amount of soul worth
Changed files in this update