Brocula v1.0.0.20 is Live and here are the patch notes

Hi All, thank you for all the feedback in making the game better. Here are some of the things that are going out in this patch.
- Fixed a bug with bus stop where if player tries to from Mines to Grey’s farm, going back to the city breaks.
- Reduced cooking timing of items in the restaurant by 100%. That means all items cook twice as fast from the last build.
- Updated colliders in restaurant where players can open both fridge and vegetable container at the same time.
- Updated timing for Garage customers. They now wait twice the original time making it easier for players to get 5 star rating.
- Adding a 10 second timer to sleeping mechanics which will force the player out incase it falls into infinite sleep issue. Note: infinite sleep code was fully removed in the past patch, so I believe this should fully fix it (T _ T)
Thank you once again for being patient while I fix these bugs.
Prateek / Destroyer Doggo
Changed files in this update