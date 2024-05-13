MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS

Share · View all patches · Build 14345455 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 06:09:18 UTC by Wendy

the incredibly handsome developer has introduced a new set of substantial improvements to Queen Of The Hill. including but not limited to:

Technical changes:

-UI has now been simplified and polished up with our new "dashboard style" interface. complete with bright colors and Blinky dials

-Game now scales properly with different screen resolutions

cooldowns for adding food and removing obstacles are now shown on the left of the screen.

-overhauling the rendering pipeline has skyrocketed performance. on our tests we saw a consistent 200fps at 1440p. fps is hard capped at 160 in this build however.

Gameplay Changes:

Queen now has a short cooldown on her bites to prevent attack spam.

new attack speed upgrade has been implemented and can improve this cooldown

enemies now drop up to 2x the normal amount of food if they are killed near the edges of the screen

enemies now drop up to 30% less food than usual when killed close to the nest

Knockback upgrades now scale more linearly to prevent launching enemies into orbit. (though it was funny)

Ants now all receive an upgrade when an upgrade is purchased as opposed to only ants hatched post upgrade

Enemies now spawn in more cohesive groups instead of randomly

purple skulls spawn rates have been lowered to curb the amount of rocks on the screen.

Several upgrades have had their prices altered to reflect the results of the playtesting

Bug Fixes