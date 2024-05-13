MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//45004789/1e6cfb18f1ee9bd3c2aa91be4277598d8c4d5593.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//45004789/e8acca5debf16e00848f6e618723e18f96b7225c.png)[/url]
the incredibly handsome developer has introduced a new set of substantial improvements to Queen Of The Hill. including but not limited to:
Technical changes:
-UI has now been simplified and polished up with our new "dashboard style" interface. complete with bright colors and Blinky dials
-Game now scales properly with different screen resolutions
- cooldowns for adding food and removing obstacles are now shown on the left of the screen.
-overhauling the rendering pipeline has skyrocketed performance. on our tests we saw a consistent 200fps at 1440p. fps is hard capped at 160 in this build however.
Gameplay Changes:
- Queen now has a short cooldown on her bites to prevent attack spam.
- new attack speed upgrade has been implemented and can improve this cooldown
- enemies now drop up to 2x the normal amount of food if they are killed near the edges of the screen
- enemies now drop up to 30% less food than usual when killed close to the nest
- Knockback upgrades now scale more linearly to prevent launching enemies into orbit. (though it was funny)
- Ants now all receive an upgrade when an upgrade is purchased as opposed to only ants hatched post upgrade
- Enemies now spawn in more cohesive groups instead of randomly
- purple skulls spawn rates have been lowered to curb the amount of rocks on the screen.
- Several upgrades have had their prices altered to reflect the results of the playtesting
Bug Fixes
- a lot. a loooooooot.
- Queen attack animation speed stays consistent across framerates.
- ants pathfinding has been improved and they are less likely to get "stuck" near fruit
- Enemies now behave consistently when getting knocked back
- Enemies now drop more appropriate amount of food
- removed herobrine.
Changed files in this update