v1.06 Patch Notes

The logic for generating new tiles has been adjusted:
- Reduced the probability of consecutive repeated tiles.
- Reduced the probability of consecutive complex tiles.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The logic for generating new tiles has been adjusted:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update