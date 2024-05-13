 Skip to content

Hexguardian update for 13 May 2024

v1.06 Patch Notes

The logic for generating new tiles has been adjusted:

  • Reduced the probability of consecutive repeated tiles.
  • Reduced the probability of consecutive complex tiles.

