MAJOR Bring The Chickens Home update for 13 May 2024

Lots of new environment assets in Version 0.10.0!

Build 14345282 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 05:06:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the first major update since the game's Early Access release. I'm excited to share this update which visually updates all the maps in the game. Including some local co-op fixes.

UPDATES:

  • Updated all maps with new assets for an improved visual experience.
  • Reduced game file size.
  • Reduced VRAM usage.
  • Removed 'Max chickens', now there is no limit to the number of chickens to follow.

FIXES:

  • Reduced laser damage (balance).
  • Fixed co-op distance preventing players going off screen.
  • Fixed incorrect raycasts on some actors.
  • Fixed zombie chickens spawning off map.
  • Removed 'Previous' and 'Next' buttons on character select screen when there are none.

