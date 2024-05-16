Share · View all patches · Build 14345191 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

[Notice: MD4 - Additional Free Unlock for 'Tornado' Starter Buff]

Hello, this is Project Moon.

We would like to inform you that 'Tornado' Starter Buff for Mirror Dungeon #4 has been included in the list of Starter Buffs that have become free to unlock.

▶ Before

Eye of the Storm

Thunder (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)

Biting Wind (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)

Fair Winds (Excluding the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)

Cascade of Levin

Gathering Storm

▶ After

Eye of the Storm

Thunder (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)

Biting Wind (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)

Fair Winds (Excluding the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)

Cascade of Levin

Gathering Storm

[New] Tornado

Starter Buff cost changes & unlocked Starter Buff cost refunds will be adjusted accordingly.

Please note this chance if you have already unlocked, or plan to unlock the 'Tornado' Starter Buff.

Thank You.