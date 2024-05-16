[Notice: MD4 - Additional Free Unlock for 'Tornado' Starter Buff]
Hello, this is Project Moon.
We would like to inform you that 'Tornado' Starter Buff for Mirror Dungeon #4 has been included in the list of Starter Buffs that have become free to unlock.
▶ Before
- Eye of the Storm
- Thunder (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
- Biting Wind (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
- Fair Winds (Excluding the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
- Cascade of Levin
- Gathering Storm
▶ After
- Eye of the Storm
- Thunder (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
- Biting Wind (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
- Fair Winds (Excluding the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
- Cascade of Levin
- Gathering Storm
- [New] Tornado
Starter Buff cost changes & unlocked Starter Buff cost refunds will be adjusted accordingly.
Please note this chance if you have already unlocked, or plan to unlock the 'Tornado' Starter Buff.
Thank You.
