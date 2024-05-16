 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Limbus Company update for 16 May 2024

[Notice: MD4 - Additional Free Unlock for 'Tornado' Starter Buff]

Share · View all patches · Build 14345191 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Notice: MD4 - Additional Free Unlock for 'Tornado' Starter Buff]

Hello, this is Project Moon.

We would like to inform you that 'Tornado' Starter Buff for Mirror Dungeon #4 has been included in the list of Starter Buffs that have become free to unlock.

▶ Before

  • Eye of the Storm
  • Thunder (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
  • Biting Wind (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
  • Fair Winds (Excluding the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
  • Cascade of Levin
  • Gathering Storm

▶ After

  • Eye of the Storm
  • Thunder (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
  • Biting Wind (Including the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
  • Fair Winds (Excluding the linked Sub-Starter Buffs)
  • Cascade of Levin
  • Gathering Storm
  • [New] Tornado

Starter Buff cost changes & unlocked Starter Buff cost refunds will be adjusted accordingly.

Please note this chance if you have already unlocked, or plan to unlock the 'Tornado' Starter Buff.

Thank You.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1973531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link