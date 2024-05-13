Hotfix v4.0.7

Offline
- Added AI vs AI gamemode with gameplay takeover
- Adjusted option names for offline mode
Online
- Added region lock for quickplay in settings menu
- Fixed various SFX
- Fixed lobby music stop playing when returning from CSS
- Adjusted size of ready to have profile picture to be more visible
- Desync resolution for Coco fire damaage
- Desync Resolution for objects spawned off screen
Training
- Fixed missing moves
- Made training values panel slightly bigger
Shop/Achievements
- Fixed dialog box not fully hiding in achievments
- Various achievements fixes
- Fixed shop overlaying multiple menus
Stages
- GangCity stage optimizations
VOD
- Fixed game black screening when attempting to load a Vod in the archive.
Virtual Frontier
- Adjusted AI patterns for Kronii and Flayon to use more of their moveset
Misc
- Added option to rebind select button
- Various performance optimizations
- Fixed issue where selecting Subaru collab as P2 would some times move in the wrong direction
Changed files in this update