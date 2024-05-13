 Skip to content

Idol Showdown update for 13 May 2024

Hotfix v4.0.7

Build 14345033 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 03:39:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Offline

  • Added AI vs AI gamemode with gameplay takeover
  • Adjusted option names for offline mode

Online

  • Added region lock for quickplay in settings menu
  • Fixed various SFX
  • Fixed lobby music stop playing when returning from CSS
  • Adjusted size of ready to have profile picture to be more visible
  • Desync resolution for Coco fire damaage
  • Desync Resolution for objects spawned off screen

Training

  • Fixed missing moves
  • Made training values panel slightly bigger

Shop/Achievements

  • Fixed dialog box not fully hiding in achievments
  • Various achievements fixes
  • Fixed shop overlaying multiple menus

Stages

  • GangCity stage optimizations

VOD

  • Fixed game black screening when attempting to load a Vod in the archive.

Virtual Frontier

  • Adjusted AI patterns for Kronii and Flayon to use more of their moveset

Misc

  • Added option to rebind select button
  • Various performance optimizations
  • Fixed issue where selecting Subaru collab as P2 would some times move in the wrong direction

