Lost In Fantaland update for 13 May 2024

Minor Update 20240513

Share · View all patches · Build 14344989 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Bug fix:
Monster Horn stunned the Griffin and it stands on the same grid as the player.
The Burning Skull's damage was transferred to the Tremorg that had not burrowed up yet.
In countries that use commas for decimal points, the program does not read the volume Settings correctly.
Some translation issues.
